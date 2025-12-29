3rd Annual Fuel Exchange Agreements Forum: Commitment to partnership, developing relationships Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy Indo-Pacific hosted its 3rd Annual Fuel Exchange Agreements (FEA) Forum from November 3-6, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. This gathering brought together defense fuel and finance professionals from across the region.



This year's FEA Forum stands as the Indo-Pacific's largest assembly of bulk fuel (Class IIIB) subject matter experts. Participants included representatives from DLA Energy headquarters and Indo-Pacific regions, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) Joint Petroleum Office, U.S. Transportation Command, USINDOPACOM Component Commands and Task Forces, and partner nations, along with supporting industry partners, totaling approximately 90 attendees.



With participants from eight nations (Japan, South Korea, Chile, New Zealand, Canada, Philippines, Australia, United Kingdom), the forum functioned as a critical venue for understanding the DLA Energy International Fuel Agreements program and promoting cooperation amongst international stakeholders in the fuel sector. The agenda incorporated presentations, collaborative group discussions, and structured one-on-one meetings between participating organizations. A key element of the forum was the opportunity for participants to reconcile financial records, offering a practical illustration of the program's streamlined operations and the tangible value it delivers.



This year, a priority for the DLA Energy International Fuel Agreements program was to enhance interoperability with DLA Energy’s international partners. Insight was shared about collective fuel support capabilities through informative briefings. The forum aimed to tackle specific operational challenges unique to the Indo-Pacific region through structured discussions, making active engagement in the sessions crucial as the agency collaboratively sought solutions to shared concerns.



“The forum’s face-to-face conversations, multinational panel discussions, and social events build on DLA’s priorities of Setting the Supply Chain and Setting the Globe while building and strengthening Partnerships, said DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Acting Director/ Hawaii-East Pacific Commander, Navy Cmdr. Frederick Sta. Ines. “In keeping with the four DLA 2025-2030 Strategic Plan 4Ps (people, precision, posture, and partnership), the FEA forum hit these benchmarks in the varying ways.”



Sta. Ines said that the forum emphasized “precision in decision-making, driven by clearly defined agreements that facilitate resource allocation within the Joint Petroleum Office.” He referred to “FUEL FORWARD,” as a central topic highlighting the strategic imperative of a resilient supply chain with multiple modes of forward fuel access. He added that “FEA participation served as the bedrock of the forum, fostering the development of crucial relationships and a more interconnected, multinational fuels ‘ohana’ through breakout and panel discussions.”



This year’s event advanced last year’s discussions on Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreements (ACSA) and sought to further the use of Implementing Arrangements such as Fuel Support Agreements (FSAs), FEAs, and Direct Billing Agreements (DBAs). The forum also provided a key financial reconciliation touch point to enable partner nations, DLA Finance Energy, and DLA Energy Indo-Pacific to close out past financial invoices and to open new ACSA orders.



"These forums are the single most important event we conduct each year, yielding immeasurable results to maintain and enhance our relationships with foreign military partners," said Mike Holgate, DLA Energy’s ACSA program manager. "They allow us to exchange fuel support, supplies, and services through the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement."



Tristan Konjevic, an Australian defense strategic account manager and first-time DLA Energy Indo-Pacific FEA attendee said he found the event beneficial. "What I enjoyed most was meeting and building strong relationships with DLA Energy and allied partners," Konjevic said. He added that he also appreciated the "knowledge and complexity involved in setting up agreements and supplying fuel in the region.” Konjevic noted that pre-planning meetings for exercises and obtaining the fuel forecast are critical for success.



As this year’s DLA Energy Indo-Pacific FEA concluded, an attendee shared what sparked their interest in participating. “Critical partnerships and leveraging new ideas make this forum worthwhile.” — CAPT Vicky Marier, Canadian Armed Forces (Royal Canadian Navy) Joint Staff J-4.



The next fuel exchange agreements forum is planned for November 2-5, 2026, in Honolulu, Hawaii.