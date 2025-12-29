Soldier in Germany sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes against a child Your browser does not support the audio element.

VILSECK, Germany – A military judge convicted a Soldier of the rape and sexual assault of a child, sentencing him to 30 years in prison at the conclusion of his court-martial at the Rose Barracks Courthouse Dec. 18.



Spc. Marcus Hampton, 27, a Signal Soldier assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 7th Army Training Command, also received a dishonorable discharge from the Army.



Hampton began abusing the victim, a minor family member, in the fall of 2023 while living in Grafenwoehr, Germany. She confided to family members about the abuse who notified local German law enforcement. Once local officials knew the accused was a Soldier, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified and initiated an investigation.



“The victim's bravery in coming forward to recount her trauma and share her story is truly remarkable,” said Maj. Zach Ray, prosecutor, Eighth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “This verdict highlights our ability to maximize our jurisdiction through persistence and collaboration with German authorities, reaffirming the U.S. Army's steadfast dedication to safeguarding children.”



“The bravery of the victim, to be able to come forward tell her story and relive her horrific ordeal, cannot be understated.” Said Special Agent in Charge Steven Ausfeldt, Army CID’s Europe Field Office. “While no sentence can undo the harm he caused, it shows Army CID’s resolve to act swiftly and decisively against anyone found responsible for these heinous acts.”



Hampton will initially be confined at the Sembach Confinement Facility waiting for orders to transfer to a military corrections facility in the United States. Upon release he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



The case was investigated by Army CID’s Grafenwoehr Resident Agency and the Eschenbach Police Department). It was prosecuted by Ray and Maj. Sara Nicholson, Eighth Circuit, Army OSTC and Capt. Shadrian Gales, 7th Army Training Command.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at www.p3tips.com/armycid.