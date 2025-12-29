From Housing Market Crash to Naval Command: Engineer’s Unconventional Path Leads to Key NAVFAC Leadership Role

What began as a career pivot during the 2008 economic downturn has culminated in a significant leadership appointment for Lt. Cmdr. Chaka Hazelwood, who now serves as the new Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) director at Public Works Department Bethesda.



His journey from an unemployed electrical engineering graduate to a key Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington leader chronicle a path through global assignments spanning three continents.



Hazelwood’s naval career began unconventionally during the 2008 housing market crash. “I graduated college with a degree in electrical engineering during the height of the housing market crash, which meant no one was hiring,” Hazelwood explained. “I read somewhere that the Navy was looking for engineers, so I joined the Navy thinking I was going to be a part of NAVFAC.”



After initially serving as an Aviation Ordnanceman with The Black Knights of Strike Fighter Squadron 154 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, his commanding officer recognized his engineering background and encouraged him to pursue a commission. Following Officer Candidate School, Hazelwood joined the Civil Engineer Corps (CEC), calling it “the second-best decision I’ve ever made.”



His diverse career includes assignments at Diego Garcia as production officer and facilities manager, Public Works Kings Bay, Georgia as assistant public works officer and construction manager, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 at Port Hueneme, Naval Special Warfare Group ONE, and a FEAD tour in Deveselu, Romania.



“I would say all my previous public works tours have been beneficial in relation to this job, with the FEAD tour in Deveselu, Romania being the most applicable,” Hazelwood noted. In his new role, he expects his biggest challenges will involve utility projects, particularly those related to boiler and chiller systems.



Hazelwood emphasizes communication as key to his leadership approach. “I think specifically I will need to serve as an information conduit to all relevant parties,” he said. “I expect to keep clear and open lines of communication where information is flowing to eradicate any misconception that things aren’t happening.”



He views his role as essential to supporting NAVFAC Washington’s mission of promoting readiness and lethality. “My role is to serve as the connecting conduit between experts who will develop engineering solutions and acquisition services that will best enable our supported tenant commands’ mission accomplishment.”



When asked about his leadership philosophy, Hazelwood offered a unique perspective: “Be the Batman. I apply it by being the Batman…minus the cape and cowl of course.”



Outside of his demanding career, Hazelwood maintains work-life balance through outdoor activities including biking, diving and shooting, while enjoying reading, writing and movies indoors.

