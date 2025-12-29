(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mobile District: 2025 Year Review

    USACE Specialists Exchange Vital Skills at Palisades TDSR Site

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Story by Jeremy Murray 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Mobile District: 2025 Year Review
    Over the past year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, advanced a broad range of engineering, environmental, and community-partnered initiatives across the Gulf Coast. From landmark infrastructure accomplishments to expanded public engagement and readiness efforts, the District reaffirmed its mission to deliver vital engineering solutions that secure the nation, energize the economy, and reduce disaster risk.

    Landmark completion of the Mobile Harbor channel deepening
    A signature achievement for the year was the successful completion of the Mobile Harbor deepening and widening project. The initiative, completed in partnership between the Mobile District and the Alabama Port Authority, deepened the entrance channel to 50 feet and widened part of the Bay channel by 100 feet over three miles to accommodate two-way traffic and larger vessels.

    The final dredging phase culminated in early October 2025, when the 50-foot depth was achieved—officially making the Port of Mobile the deepest container port in the U.S. Gulf. The milestone significantly enhances the region’s commerce and logistics capability, enabling larger ships, more efficient vessel movements, and strengthened competitiveness for Alabama and the Gulf Coast.

    A key environmental component of the project was the beneficial use of dredged material for marsh restoration, shoreline protection, and thin-layer placement—demonstrating the District’s commitment to sustainable practices and ecosystem stewardship.

    Headquarters move and renewed infrastructure presence
    In June 2025, the District celebrated the ribbon-cutting of its new downtown Mobile headquarters. This modern facility houses more than 650 employees and has a capacity for 800. The 190,000-square-foot building represents a significant modernization of the District’s workspace, enhancing collaboration, accessibility, and efficiency while reaffirming the Corps’ long-term commitment to the City of Mobile and the Gulf Coast region.

    Expanded community and stakeholder engagement
    Throughout the year, the District hosted multiple public meetings and comment opportunities, including those tied to navigation channel projects, water-control operations in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint Basin, and environmental review processes. These efforts ensured transparency, encouraged collaboration, and strengthened relationships with local governments and community partners.

    Military, civil works, and resilience readiness
    While major civil works projects captured headlines, the Mobile District also advanced numerous military construction and resilience initiatives. Ongoing work at Tyndall Air Force Base continued to redefine the “Base of the Future,” supporting long-term military readiness and recovery. Across its area of responsibility, the District delivered projects that improved flood risk management, navigation, and emergency response.

    Environmental stewardship and material reuse
    The Mobile Harbor project set a new benchmark for environmental responsibility, showcasing how dredged material can be used to restore marshes, stabilize shorelines, and rebuild coastal habitats. These efforts support the Corps’ nationwide goal of beneficially using at least 70 percent of dredged material by 2030, reinforcing the District’s leadership in sustainable engineering practices.

    Looking ahead
    With the harbor channel work complete, the District now looks to optimize cargo movement, expand restoration projects tied to the dredging program, advance flood-risk and water-resource initiatives, and strengthen partnerships across the Gulf Coast.

    The achievements of this year, culminating with the completion of the Mobile Harbor deepening project, underscore the Mobile District’s continued commitment to engineering excellence, environmental stewardship, and service to the nation.

    Additionally, the District celebrated the recognition of its Chief of Engineering, Mr. Jason Krick, who was honored as the USACE Employee of the Year for his exceptional leadership and innovative contributions to engineering solutions. Mr. Krick was instrumental in overseeing the Mobile Harbor project and other critical initiatives within the District.

    Furthermore, R. Shaefer Heard Campground, managed by the Corps in Alabama, was named RV Life's "Best of the Best" for 2025. The campground earned this prestigious recognition for its outstanding amenities, well-maintained facilities, and customer service, making it one of the top destinations for RV travelers nationwide.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026
    Story ID: 555729
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
