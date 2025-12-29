New PEO C4I End-to-End Training Resources Strengthen Information Warfare Readiness

Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (PEO C4I) has launched a new Information Warfare (IW) Systems End-to-End (E2E) operation, administration, troubleshooting, and maintenance training, job aid, and qualification card development and delivery initiative.
This initiative was developed in response to fleet feedback, which has consistently highlighted the need for additional job aids and a centralized, accessible location for Sailors to obtain IW system material. The new E2E training delivers targeted resources designed to enhance system proficiency and support battle-ready IW Sailors across the fleet.
The E2E training products build upon the foundational instructions Sailors receive at traditional schoolhouses. Rather than replacing formal training, these resources are intended to reinforce learning through practical, deckplate-level tools that enable increased repetition, hands-on practice and system familiarization.
“The greatest asset to Information Warfare has always been our Sailors,” said Jennifer Blankenship, Lead for PEO C4I Warfighting Readiness End to End Training and Procedures. “By providing clear guidance for fault isolation, troubleshooting, and repair, these capabilities and job aids will empower our Sailors to become more self-sufficient, capable, and empowered to operate and maintain their IW systems."
Development and delivery efforts focus on several key products categories:
All materials are available on SAILOR, the Navy’s authoritative digital repository for technical manuals, training products and job aids. As products will be continuously updated throughout the fiscal year, Sailors are encouraged to enable notifications within SAILOR to stay informed when new materials are posted. Instructions for setting up notifications are available in the PEO C4I Job Aid Catalogue.
Fleet feedback remains essential to the success of the initiative. Sailors may submit input directly through the SAILOR interface or via Technical Manual Deficiency Report (TMDR) process. Instructions for both methods are outlined in the PEO C4I Job Aid Catalogue.
