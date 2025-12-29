New PEO C4I End-to-End Training Resources Strengthen Information Warfare Readiness

Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (PEO C4I) has launched a new Information Warfare (IW) Systems End-to-End (E2E) operation, administration, troubleshooting, and maintenance training, job aid, and qualification card development and delivery initiative.

This initiative was developed in response to fleet feedback, which has consistently highlighted the need for additional job aids and a centralized, accessible location for Sailors to obtain IW system material. The new E2E training delivers targeted resources designed to enhance system proficiency and support battle-ready IW Sailors across the fleet.

The E2E training products build upon the foundational instructions Sailors receive at traditional schoolhouses. Rather than replacing formal training, these resources are intended to reinforce learning through practical, deckplate-level tools that enable increased repetition, hands-on practice and system familiarization.

“The greatest asset to Information Warfare has always been our Sailors,” said Jennifer Blankenship, Lead for PEO C4I Warfighting Readiness End to End Training and Procedures. “By providing clear guidance for fault isolation, troubleshooting, and repair, these capabilities and job aids will empower our Sailors to become more self-sufficient, capable, and empowered to operate and maintain their IW systems."

Development and delivery efforts focus on several key products categories:

Personal Qualification Standards (PQS) Job Aids and Qualification Cards: These tools augment onboard IW system-related PQS study by providing targeted support for 100- and 200- series PQS line items. Qualification cards for 300- series PQS are also being developed to assist qualifiers with standardized sign-off criteria.

Job Aid Catalogs and Guides: These references provide quick access to technical documentation, casualty report submission guidance, PEO C4I processes and procedures and other frequently needed information.

Training Differences Guides: Designed to complement PEO C4I-developed Naval Enlisted Classification (NEC)-producing courses, these guides document changes since the last course revision and serve as refreshers for Sailors transitioning between shore and ship assignments.

Training Videos (Tech Tube Videos): Based on fleet feedback, these short, targeted videos offer modern, on-demand training for specific tasks or capabilities. They support system navigation, capability familiarization and execution of common system tasks.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOP): While system procedures exist within Interactive Electronic Technical Manuals (ETM) and other documentation, fleet feedback identified gaps in end-to-end system and capability procedures. New SOPs are being developed and delivered through the Information Warfare Operating Sequencing System (IWOSS). These products include procedural aids, drawings and system topologies through the Interactive C4I Architecture Guide (ICAG).

All materials are available on SAILOR, the Navy’s authoritative digital repository for technical manuals, training products and job aids. As products will be continuously updated throughout the fiscal year, Sailors are encouraged to enable notifications within SAILOR to stay informed when new materials are posted. Instructions for setting up notifications are available in the PEO C4I Job Aid Catalogue.

Fleet feedback remains essential to the success of the initiative. Sailors may submit input directly through the SAILOR interface or via Technical Manual Deficiency Report (TMDR) process. Instructions for both methods are outlined in the PEO C4I Job Aid Catalogue.

About PEO C4I:

Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) provides integrated communication and information technology systems that enable information warfare and command and control of maritime forces. PEO C4I acquires, fields and supports C4I systems which extend across Navy, joint and coalition platforms. More information can be found at: https://www.peoc4i.navy.mil/