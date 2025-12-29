Photo By Sgt. Shelby Jones | Maj. Joseph Puntoriero, a U.S. Army space operations officer assigned to 10th Special...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Shelby Jones | Maj. Joseph Puntoriero, a U.S. Army space operations officer assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), sprints down the track during a training session at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct 18, 2025. Puntoriero represented the U.S. at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Masters Athletics Championships in Mexico City in November, where he earned three medals, including gold in the 4x100-meter relay. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shelby Jones) see less | View Image Page

From Space to Sprint: Maj. Joseph Puntoriero's Journey to International Track Glory

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Maj. Joseph Puntoriero, a U.S. Army space operations officer assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), earned three medals at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Masters Athletics Championships (NCCMA) in Mexico City, Nov. 6-9, 2025. He took gold in the 4x100-meter relay, silver in the 4x400-meter relay and bronze in the 200-meter sprint.



Puntoriero's success on the international stage is the result of a decades-long commitment to the track. He began his sprinting career as a high school student in New York. He continued to excel at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill. There, he set a high standard, holding school records in the 60-meter and 200-meter indoor races for nearly 10 years.



While the 200-meter race remains his specialty, military service often makes consistent sport-specific training difficult. Operations, deployments and the demands of being a space operations officer took priority for years. However, the track remained a constant source of stability for him.



“Running is a great way to lead and to decompress,” Puntoriero said. “Being on the track, I feel at home. It’s my calm.”



He found a new opportunity to refocus on athletics in 2024. While attending the Command and General Staff Officer Course at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Puntoriero committed to a comeback. The road back to competition was not smooth. He faced significant setbacks, including a knee injury that threatened to derail his progress. Through disciplined rehabilitation and resilience, he returned to form.



Puntoriero arrived in Colorado Springs last summer. He immediately targeted the Rocky Mountain State Games in July to test his recovery. He posted competitive times in the 100 and 200 meters for the USA Track & Field Masters Division, proving he was ready for bigger challenges.



Now, his sights are set even higher. Puntoriero is training for the Indoor Nationals in February and the Outdoor Nationals in May. His ultimate goal for 2026 is the Masters World Championships in South Korea in August.

Beyond his own success, he hopes to spearhead a formal Army track and field team, creating opportunities for other Soldier-athletes.



Balancing a high-tempo career in a Special Forces Group, family responsibilities and elite training is a difficult task. Yet Puntoriero insists that maintaining individual passion is vital to overall well-being.



“You need to have something for yourself, that is only for you," Puntoriero said. "For me, that is track and field.”



Puntoriero’s performance in Mexico City is more than a personal victory. It is a testament to the soldier-athlete ethos. His dedication to excellence—both in uniform and on the track—sets a powerful example for the formation.