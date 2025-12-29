Guard Readiness in Action: Medic Responds to Rollover Crash

Photo By Spc. Paris Hayes | The Army National Guard patch is displayed on the sleeve of a District of Columbia National Guard Soldier supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. Guardsmen provide a visible, disciplined presence and work alongside local and federal partners to enhance public safety, strengthen community trust, and help ensure the nation’s capital remains secure for residents, commuters, and visitors. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON (Nov. 22, 2025) — U.S. Army Spc. Chris Zobo, a combat medic assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, rendered lifesaving aid to an injured driver following a rollover crash along Interstate 275 northbound near Exit 4 in Washington, D.C.

Zobo was traveling northbound around 5:30 p.m. when he noticed a red SUV resting on its right side along the roadway. He immediately pulled his government vehicle into the emergency lane, activated his hazard lights, and ran toward the wreck to assess the situation.

“If not me, then who?” Zobo said. “You do what you can, to the best of your ability.”

The SUV appeared to have rolled multiple times, with its cabin crushed inward and fluids leaking from the engine compartment. Several civilians stood nearby, some calm and others visibly anxious, unsure how to help. Two civilians were bent near the shattered windshield attempting to reach a middle-aged man trapped inside.

As Zobo approached, he observed that the driver’s head and spine were not aligned and that much of the victim’s weight was resting on his neck—indicators of a potential spinal injury. Civilians informed Zobo the driver also had a significant head laceration.

“The human body is like a glass of water,” Zobo said. “Sometimes it’s protected, and sometimes it’s not.”

Recognizing signs of blood loss and the risk of bloodborne pathogens, Zobo instructed the civilians to don proper personal protective equipment before continuing aid. One civilian, a mechanic, retrieved latex gloves from his vehicle. After putting on PPE, the group confirmed the victim had a carotid pulse and shallow breathing.

Zobo applied light pressure to the head wound while taking care not to exacerbate a possible head or neck injury. He confirmed that 911 had been called and that emergency medical services were en route. The group agreed not to move the victim due to the likelihood of serious internal injuries.

While two civilians searched the SUV to ensure no additional passengers were inside, Zobo cleared broken glass to allow continued care. When first responders arrived, he provided a concise handoff to EMTs, sharing critical observations and actions taken.

“I felt like I was the doctor and he was my patient,” Zobo said. “How can I see this guy through?”

Fire and police personnel soon arrived on scene. After briefing officers and confirming his assistance was no longer required, Zobo helped redirect bystanders to clear space for emergency vehicles and restore traffic flow.

Reflecting on the incident, Zobo emphasized the importance of readiness beyond uniformed service.

“Regardless of being a Soldier or a civilian, it’s just the right thing to do,” he said.

He encouraged others to seek basic medical training.

“There are plenty of scenarios where people get hurt,” Zobo said. “Most of the time, an ambulance gets there quickly—but sometimes it takes longer. I don’t want people to feel that guilt of, ‘I couldn’t do anything because I didn’t have the knowledge.’”

Zobo’s actions demonstrated professionalism, initiative, and calm under pressure. His medical expertise and leadership helped ensure the injured driver received timely care during a critical moment—reflecting the National Guard’s enduring commitment to readiness and service, both on duty and off.