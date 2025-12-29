The medical genetics center: Empowering patients one test at a time

Courtesy Photo | David Schranko, 359th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron molecular genetics technologist, monitors a liquid handling machine on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 29, 2025. Schranko extracted cell-free DNA from blood samples to prepare it for a non-invasive pregnancy test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits). see less | View Image Page

Serving 9.5 million beneficiaries, the Department of War’s sole Medical Genetics Center laboratory, hosted on Keesler, supports military medical facilities around the globe with centralized testing and consultative service.

The lab’s support empowers patients by giving them insight into their health, enabling them to take proactive measures that support not only the wellness of themselves but their families as well.

“When we perform tests, we can give families a peace of mind,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joel Hughes, 359th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron clinical and laboratory geneticist. “For example, with a non-invasive pregnancy test, we screen the developing baby’s health for any potential conditions, allowing us to answer questions an expecting family may have and give them, as well as their medical team, valuable time to prepare for the birth and any medical necessities.”

Hughes added that the lab can perform a wide variety of tests, including whole genome sequencing, cancer screening, carrier screening, karyotyping and non-invasive pregnancy testing to help service members and their families make informed decisions during critical moments of their lives.

Genetic testing services can also play a key role in supporting a service member’s career, as they help determine any conditions that could negatively impact their performance, readiness or safety.

“One of the more common orders we get are for patients with cardiac issues,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas Singhmiller, 359th MDTS clinical and laboratory geneticist. “If an Airman in a physically demanding career sees a cardiologist, and that provider notices a potential heart issue, they refer them to us. Our role is to determine whether there’s a genetic component to the problem, because that Airman now cannot do any heavy lifting or strenuous activities due to possibly having a dangerous heart condition.”

Singhmiller added that running tests help rule out significant genetic causes, providing a twofold benefit. While medical issues may still be present, Airmen can walk away with knowledge to help them choose the next steps in their careers.

“Even if a diagnosis did result in a medical evaluation board, it gives the Airman a piece of mind because they’ve caught this condition before it causes harm,” said Singhmiller.

The lab’s ability to efficiently support its patients and provide answers over their health is also tied to its team of geneticists.

“One of the great things about our geneticists is that they come to the lab with experience in a previous field,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Felecia Washington, 359th MDTS deputy commander. “Dr. Hughes’s background in internal medicine and Dr. Singhmiller’s in pediatrics enhances their abilities as geneticists because they can use that to uniquely analyze a family’s medical history, connect it to the patient's health, and effectively explain what's happening to them.”

While some tests are occasionally outsourced to other clinics, most tests can be ordered and completed in the lab, reducing coordination time and getting results to patients faster.

The genetics lab's commitment to maximizing efficiency and enhancing medical understanding helps service members around the globe make informed decisions for their health and their families, fostering a healthier, more resilient community across the DoW.