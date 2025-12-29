Leader transforms SMDC for the future

Photo By Command Chief Master Sgt. silvia s maria | The 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, or AAMDC, at Fort Bliss, Texas, hosts U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Spatially Enhanced Communications, Tracking, Reconnaissance, and Engagements, or SPECTRE, transportable distributed aperture research system, Dec. 7-11. The SPECTRE team’s visit was conducted to introduce leaders and Soldiers at the 32nd to one of the many science and technology efforts SMDC’s Technical Center is developing on behalf of the Army to shape the modern multi-domain battlefield. These exchanges, since the Oct. 1 transfer of 32nd and 263rd AAMDCs to SMDC, highlight ongoing efforts to modernize, innovate, and stay ahead of adversary capabilities in defense of the homeland and deployed forces around the globe. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Lt. Gen. Sean A Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, is focused on transforming USASMDC into a warfighting headquarters as he closes out his second year in command.

One factor driving that transformation is the addition of the 263rd and 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Commands to USASMDC.

“We have gone through a significant change inside of the command, we now have two of the Army’s air and missile defense commands within SMDC,” Gainey said. “Defending the homeland has been a priority, and now the Army is putting additional resources into this command. We have a bright future as we transition into a warfighting headquarters.”

Gainey, who is dual-hatted and also serves as the commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, expects changes within JFFC IMD, too. He said details are evolving on how team members will provide operational expertise to those organizations planning for homeland defense.

“JFFC IMD will transform to play a greater role in supporting air and missile defense protection of the homeland,” he said.

As USASMDC continues to evolve, Gainey said the integration of space, missile defense, and high-altitude capabilities to enable multi-domain operations will be crucial in addressing the complex challenges of the future battlefield.

“If you look at any conflict in a contested environment, the need to conduct over-the-horizon communication and provide command and control is critical,” he said.

The SMDC Technical Center’s and Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence’s focus on pushing capability to warfighting formations quickly puts SMDC at the forefront of continuous transformation, Gainey said.

“We’ll continue to do the work we’re doing with U.S. Army Special Operations Command to validate high altitude platforms,” he said. “We’ll also continue to develop and refine our Tactical Integrated Ground Suite and some of our smaller form factor capabilities pushing those systems to the tactical edge of our warfighting formations.” When looking to deliver combat ready air and missile defense and space operations forces, Gainey, as the Army’s senior air defender and space operations proponent emphasized the importance of having trained and ready forces capable of global commitment.

“As you look at any conflict out there, space capabilities are a high priority,” he added. “In the current and future fight, the reliance on space is significant.”

Gainey’s focus on space operations included the development of the 40D space operations military occupational specialty which is expected to have its first enlisted members in October 2026.

“Now is the right time to have an Army space operations MOS and in the future a space branch inside the Army,” Gainey said. “The 40D MOS is going to give us more capacity to be able to leverage our space capabilities at the close tactical edge.”

Gainey said his role as the Army’s air and missile defense enterprise integrator takes on additional significance with the command’s expanded role as Army Service Component Command role to U.S. Northern Command for air and missile defense of the homeland.

While the Army is currently meeting AMD demand, Gainey said it’s coming at a cost to the AMD Soldiers. He said he’s focusing on finding ways to optimize the ability to globally provide trained and ready forces and ensure that AMD forces are adequately prepared to respond to emerging threats.

“The ability for the Army to be able to generate formations to support the COCOMs has driven our deploy-to-dwell rate to an all-time low,” he said. “We’re looking at other ways to provide forces to our combatant commands.” Spearheading this historic change to USASMDC is a team of professionals working together to meet the goals Gainey has set.

Gainey said it’s an exciting time to be part of the command.

“The efforts of our Soldiers and civilians strengthen the profession and embed the warrior ethos throughout SMDC,” he said, “We are starting to realize what this command was always intended to be, a warfighting headquarters that provides the Army and Joint Force with ready combat forces to deter aggression, defend the homeland against aerial threats, develop and deliver integrated space, missile defense and high-altitude capabilities, and dominate the land domain in conflict.”