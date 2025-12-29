Coast Guard set to close South Channel

Jan. 5, 2026 Justin Bravatto 906-635-3299

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes is scheduled to close the South Channel in the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, due to expanded ice coverage in the area, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

The channel is located between Cheboygan and Bois Blanc Island, Michigan, and is set to remain in effect until ice is no longer a concern.

Any traffic transiting the area can continue to use the Round Island Passage, on the northern side of Bois Blanc Island.

The Coast Guard would like to remind all recreational ice users to plan their activity carefully, use caution on the ice and stay clear of shipping channels.

For any inquiries, please contact the Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service, at 906-635-3299 or via email at sootfc@uscg.mil.

—USCG—