Marine Finds Balance Between Mission and Music in Okinawa

This graphic illustration was created in support of a feature story highlighting U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Perry Irrizary and his experience balancing aviation maintenance duties with off-duty creative pursuits while stationed in Okinawa, Japan. The graphic was created on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2025, using Adobe Illustrator. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic illustration by Cpl. Diego Garcia)

OKINAWA, JAPAN — U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Perry Irrizary, a helicopter power plants mechanic with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, supports daily aviation operations from his station in Okinawa, Japan. He also maintains a balanced lifestyle off- duty through music. Irrizary demonstrates how Marines can remain mission-focused while pursuing personal passions that enhance their overall well-being.

Before the Marine Corps sent him to Okinawa, Irrizary had little experience outside the continental United States. Having grown up in Florida, he described his initial arrival as a big change.

“It was my first time out of country, so it was a shock to me,” Irrizary said. “Growing up in Florida, it’s obviously going to be a shocker going to Okinawa and realizing, wow, I’m in a different country.”

As a helicopter power plants mechanic, Irrizary maintains critical aircraft components to ensure aviation readiness. He emphasized that the expectations and standards of his job remain consistent with Marine Corps requirements, despite being overseas.

“Being a mechanic is absolutely fantastic,” Irrizary said. “I love my job. I get to do my work, then go back to working again the next day, it’s great being able to pursue my passion while still doing what I love in the Marine Corps.”

Over time, Irrizary’s perception of Okinawa shifted dramatically from uncertainty to appreciation. He now describes the island as both familiar and unique.

“What I think of Okinawa now is that it’s beautiful,” he said. “I love it here. It reminds me of home but at the same time it’s different. The culture is different, and the people are very kind.”

The welcoming local community, especially within the music scene, greatly surprised Irrizary. After hearing about a venue in the Koza area, he discovered Okinawa’s local hardcore music scene through word of mouth. He attended a show without knowing what to expect.

“I showed up and realized there was an actual hardcore scene here,” he said. “It blew my mind. I thought, this is awesome. It opened my eyes and made me want to start my own band and have a hobby.”

Music quickly became an important creative outlet, allowing Irrizary to channel emotion and relieve stress outside of work.

“Music has been my outlet, putting my feelings and thoughts into something,” he said. “Being able to put aggression and emotion into music is amazing. I highly recommend any Marine stationed here pick up a hobby, whether it’s music, scuba diving, fishing, there’s always something to do.”

As Irrizary continues to support aviation operations with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, he remains committed to balancing his professional responsibilities with his personal passions. He finds fulfillment both on and off duty through his work as a mechanic and his involvement in the music community.

“Okinawa has given me something I didn’t know I needed,” Irrizary said. “Being able to play music, see people enjoy it, and still serve as a Marine…it’s been an absolute blessing.”