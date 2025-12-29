Mail operations boost morale over holiday season

Photo By Capt. Angela Clemons | Soldiers at North Fort Hood maintain morale by staying connected to loved ones through the mailroom. Timely letters and care packages help maintain a strong sense of community support, even while deployed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Angela Clemons) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — As Soldiers here prepare for upcoming deployments, access to reliable mail services play a vital role in sustaining morale and supporting overall readiness, particularly during the holiday season.

The North Fort Hood mail room provides Soldiers with free shipping materials, enabling them to send personal items, important documents and care packages to loved ones at no cost. These services help ease the stress associated with deployment preparations and allow Soldiers to maintain meaningful connections with family and friends during an otherwise demanding time.

“Providing boxes, envelopes and shipping guidance helps reduce financial stress and saves time during an already busy and emotional period,” Jasmine Versher, the mail director at the North Fort Hood mail room, said. “It allows Soldiers to send personal belongings home or mail items to loved ones without worrying about extra costs, letting them focus on mission readiness.”

For Soldiers training away from home during the holidays, receiving mail can have a significant emotional impact. Holiday cards, care packages and letters from loved ones serve as powerful reminders of support from home, helping Soldiers feel connected even while separated from family.

“During the holiday season, mail volume increases significantly," Versher said. "We see more care packages, letters and special deliveries from families wanting to stay connected. Soldier engagement also rises, many stop by more frequently, check on packages and share excitement when something arrives. The holidays really highlight how important the mail room is for morale, especially for Soldiers who may be far from home.”

Mail services remain a critical quality-of-life resource for Soldiers at North Fort Hood. By providing dependable mail operations and free shipping supplies, the mail room directly contributes to Soldier morale, reinforcing resilience and focus as units prepare for deployment during the holiday season.