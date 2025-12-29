Coast Guard begins Operation Coal Shovel

Jan. 2, 2026 Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia 313-910-1234

DETROIT — Coast Guard Sector Detroit commenced Operation Coal Shovel to prevent newly formed ice from hindering commercial vessel traffic on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

Operation Coal Shovel is a domestic ice-breaking operation with an area of responsibility spanning from southern Lake Huron to the St. Clair-Detroit River system and into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including the St. Lawrence Seaway.

U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers work together in these waterways as conditions worsen throughout the winter to ensure the ability to conduct Search and Rescue and flood mitigation and facilitate navigation to meet the reasonable demands of commerce.

Additionally, other emergency operations include opening channels to icebound communities or breaking ice for the vessels that serve them to ensure the critical supply of food and heating oil and access to medical assistance is maintained.

Sector Detroit provides command and control for Operation Coal Shovel and may place restrictions or close waterways as ice conditions dictate. Due consideration is given to the need for cross-channel traffic such as ferries and the safety of island residents, who use naturally formed ice bridges for transportation to and from the mainland.

As the 2026 Operation Coal Shovel season begins, Coast Guard Sector Detroit and the Canadian Coast Guard will continue to monitor potentially hazardous conditions and conduct ice-breaking operations throughout the Great Lakes. Furthermore, phone conferences are conducted regularly with maritime shipping company representatives to coordinate ice-breaking services and facilitate the movement of commercial vessels.

The Coast Guard recommends all recreational ice users plan their activities carefully, including exercising caution, carrying a reliable means of communication, wearing proper clothing to prevent hypothermia and avoiding shipping channels.

To report a person in distress or the need for search and rescue, contact the Coast Guard Sector Detroit Command Center 24 hours a day at 833-388-8724.

For any inquiries, please contact Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer, at 313-910-1234.