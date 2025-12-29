EEO manager oversees region's complaint and compliance program Your browser does not support the audio element.

WIESBADEN, Germany – When asked what brought them to a position with Installation Management Command – Europe here, most standard responses focus on making a difference for service members and families, the importance of the job, or even off-duty travel opportunities.

Tom LaBelle’s simple one-word answer is indicative of taking things at face value and sticking to the facts – necessary traits for the region’s Equal Employment Opportunity Complaint and Compliance Program Manager.

“Delta.”

That literal interpretation (and perhaps a bit of dry humor) could also be viewed by some as a necessity when dealing with serious topics such as alleged discrimination, retaliation, and other complaints related to disability, sex, race and age.

LaBelle learned early on the importance of ensuring the video matched his audio. He found his calling to help others navigate the oft-complicated, legal-adjacent environment of “he-said, she-said” in an indirect way while in the U.S. Air Force.

He chose the military equal opportunity profession and served his last nine of 23-years of active duty in that capacity – “I never looked back or regretted the decision.”

His first civilian EEO job after retiring from the military was in 2002 in Groton, Conn., leading him to his current role at IMCOM-E in March 2022.

“One of the first people I met was Nick Maurer (G6), and between him and Rex Thomas (previous EEO Chief), I had access to my computer on day 2,” LaBelle recalled. “It was then that I realized this was going to be an excellent place to work because of the way I was taken care of and guided through the processes.”

Those “processes” are another thing the Detroit native likes about his job – “Research, especially being able to conduct case law research to find EEOC decisions germane to a complaint I may be working on. Like everyone else in IMCOM-E, the work is constant, but there are employees here that can be leaned on for encouraging words and support. Ms. Lashunda Henry replaced Mr. Thomas as my supervisor, blessing me for the first time in 45 years of service with back-to-back awesome supervisors and a committed front office that keeps me plowing the field.”

His current supervisor sings his praises as well.

“Tom’s knowledge of the EEO process is superior, which affords him the opportunity to teach and train others in the EEO field,” said LaShunda Henry, IMCOM-E Chief EEO Advisor. “He has the ability to understand and explain the most complex cases. The EEO field encompasses people with a vast knowledge and skill set, and Tom registers the very top of his peers.

“Tom is diligent in his role as the complaint and compliance program manager,” she continued. “At one point IMCOM-E had six vacancies in the EEO Program and Tom handled every complaint, investigation and hearing to ensure no case was delayed or missing. His attention to detail is second to none.”