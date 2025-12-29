Photo Story: U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on Dec. 4, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1 and continues. The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on Dec. 4, 11, and 20, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1 and continues.



The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



