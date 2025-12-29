(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Story: U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way, Part 2

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Story: U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way, Part 2
    Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on Dec. 4, 11, and 20, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1 and continues.

    The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 22:32
    Story ID: 555637
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Army quality of life improvements
    Wisconsin
    Garrison Headquarters construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version