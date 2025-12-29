Photo Story: Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on power lines Dec. 11, 2025, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on power lines Dec. 11, 2025, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of an ongoing electrical grid upgrade at the installation where the post will go from a from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials are working the switch with energy provider Xcel Energy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors work on power lines Dec. 11, 2025, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work is part of an ongoing electrical grid upgrade at the installation where the post will go from a from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System.



Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials are working the switch with energy provider Xcel Energy.



