    Photo Story: Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System

    Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on power lines Dec. 11, 2025, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Story: Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System
    Contractors work on power lines Dec. 11, 2025, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work is part of an ongoing electrical grid upgrade at the installation where the post will go from a from a Delta Electrical System to a Wye Electrical System.

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials are working the switch with energy provider Xcel Energy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 01:06
    Story ID: 555631
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Work continues to upgrade Fort McCoy’s power grid to Wye Electrical System, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works
    Wye Electrical System
    Wisconsin
    Army infrastructure upgrades

