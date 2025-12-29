Courtesy Photo | Philippines Air Force Master Sergeant Emerson Olaso, PAF Education and Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Philippines Air Force Master Sergeant Emerson Olaso, PAF Education and Training Command Noncommissioned Officer School, attending the Pacific Air Forces Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy gives a presentation during the Inter-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leader Seminar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 12, 2025. The program focuses on leader-follower self-awareness, enhancing strategic intelligence, cultivating intercultural communication and fostering relationships among the multinational enlisted force. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

IPAFA develops enlisted leaders across nations Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii --

The Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy (IPAFA) completed their first rank-specific seminars at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 2025.



The academy develops enlisted leaders from allied and partner air forces to improve interoperability and communication. The program focuses on leader-follower self-awareness, enhancing strategic intelligence, cultivating intercultural communication and fostering relationships among the multinational enlisted force.



Previously, IPAFA delivered a singular program for ranks E5 to E8; this year IPAFA introduced separate programs for junior and senior noncommissioned officer tiers. The second iteration of the Inter-Pacific Junior Enlisted Leader Forum (IPJELF) had 23 participants from 13 countries for a seven-day immersive program which was conducted from July 15 to 21, 2025. The inaugural Inter-Pacific Senior Enlisted Leader Seminar (IPSELS) had 17 participants from 10 countries for a five-day immersive program which was conducted from Aug. 11 to 15, 2025.



“By tailoring the programs for set rank ranges, IPAFA can adjust content and discussions in a more deliberate fashion, making it purposeful for participants,” said Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Anita Godfrey, commandant of IPAFA at Pacific Air Forces.



Godfrey elaborates the key difference between the two programs is the level of discussion and insights shared among peers with similar experience.



“With the continued collaboration of participating nations and the continued development of these leadership programs, they will evolve to meet not only the rank ranges for the programs but also the needs of the region as allies and partners,” said Godfrey.



Multinational participants work together during the programs to develop skills to bridge gaps in communication and interoperability among nations, leaving with lasting connections.



“Being in a multinational seminar means there are ultimately 10 different perspectives in the room,” said Flight Sgt. Jared Short, a Royal New Zealand Air Force 40th Squadron air technician who participated in IPSELS. “To have such a variety of perspectives was quite refreshing and intriguing.”



Since the start of IPAFA in November 2023, some participating nations have included Japan, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and more.



Another participant in the IPSELS, Philippine Air Force Master Sgt. Emerson Olaso, PAF Education and Training Command Noncommissioned Officer School Sergeant Major, shared how the seminar helped strengthen understanding across cultures.



“This seminar reinforced the importance of collaboration, open communication and mutual respect as the foundation for strong partnerships,” Olaso said. “This lesson will guide me in leading my team, my students back in the Philippines, the professional military education we handle there, and in fostering cooperation with our regional counterparts.”



Indonesia Air Force First Sgt. Syarafina Nur Firdauzi, IAF Department of Intelligence Foreign Liaison Office and Language Center administration staff, an IPJELF participant, said the course design provided opportunities to practice intercultural communication every day.



“Putting us in different groups helps us bond together so we get to know each other better,” Firdauzi said, explaining how teammates rotated throughout the groups rather than remaining stagnant, maximizing exposure and participation.



Participants mutually agreed that the friendships gained during the training would be ones they not only keep but will utilize in future operations.



“I will apply my experience in IPAFA in real-world operations by integrating the diverse leadership approaches and best practices I learned from our allies and partners into my own leadership style,” said Olaso. “I plan to enhance cross-cultural communication with my team and leverage the professional network built during the seminar to share information, coordinate efforts and promote interoperability.”



Collaborating and strengthening our connections with allies and partners will lead to mission success.



The next IPJELF is scheduled for December. For more information on IPAFA and its programs, contact PACAF.A5I.IPAFA@us.af.mil.