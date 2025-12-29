One Student’s Journey From Research Assistant to Air Force Lieutenant, Physician-Scientist Air Force 2nd Lt. Jiayu Shao transitions from research

September 25, 2025 by Hadiyah Brendel

When Jiayu Shao raised his right hand in June to take the oath of office, he wasn’t just becoming a U.S. Air Force officer—he was fulfilling a dream decades in the making. After immigrating to the United States in 2001, Shao began his journey at the Uniformed Services University (USU) as a research trainee. This summer, with one of his longtime mentors, U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Christopher Vojta, administering the oath, he officially transitioned from research assistant to 2nd lieutenant and physician-scientist-in-training.

Shao first came to USU as a research trainee through a National Institutes of Health program, drawn by strong recommendations for associate professor of Radiology Dr. Doug Morris’s pioneering MRI research. The hands-on mentorship of Morris, Dr. Vincent Ho, Chair of USU’s Department of Radiology and Bioengineering, and Col. Vojta convinced him to stay. “As an M.D./Ph.D. candidate, you are committing to a very long time at whatever institution you choose to join,” Shao noted, explaining that their investment in his success was key.

That supportive environment allowed Shao to contribute to groundbreaking innovation at the heart of military medicine. He became a key part of the MAGNUS program, a state-of-the-art, head-only MRI scanner developed by GE and USU’s Radiology Department. The prototype’s powerful magnetic gradient allows it to capture images with higher resolution in less time than a traditional scanner, a critical leap for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) research. Working with the developing technology gave Shao invaluable experience in hardware-level troubleshooting and innovation.

This direct work on technology designed to help service members inspired a deeper calling. His research experience not only shaped his decision to serve in uniform, but also gave him perspective on the people he aims to help. Commissioning into the Air Force’s medical service, he says, is “one of the ultimate ways to serve your country and community altruistically.” Now, as both a researcher and an officer, Shao believes his background will be instrumental in advancing diagnostic tools and hopes to one day serve as a flight surgeon, working closely with air crews.

That sense of purpose was hard-won. Shao’s path to medicine came later in life and was interrupted by setbacks, including the pandemic, but those challenges taught him resilience. He came to see that failure is part of the process—a lesson equally true in the lab and in life—and one that will continue to guide him as a physician-scientist.

For those considering a similar path, Shao’s advice is simple: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions.” He emphasizes the importance of finding a research environment that fosters curiosity—a quality he believes is essential for growth as both a scientist and a physician.