Sharpening the Spear, Strengthening the Shore: 22nd MEU(SOC) Forges Strategic Investment in Puerto Rico

Photo By Sgt. Maurion Moore | A U.S. Marine with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conducts aircraft runway construction on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland.(U.S. Marine Corps photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SANTIAGO, Puerto Rico – The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) is leveraging its deployment under U.S. Southern Command to turn shore-based training in Puerto Rico into a strategic advantage, not just for the Marine Corps, but for the entire joint force. Through high-tempo engineering operations, realistic live-fire training, and agile logistics, the 22nd MEU is enhancing its warfighting lethality while establishing lasting infrastructure improvements that will benefit U.S. forces operating in the Caribbean for years to come.

The 22nd MEU’s achievements in Puerto Rico exemplified its role as the nation’s premier crisis response force by establishing more lethal and capable options for US. Southern Command, all while executing its real-world operational duties. By mastering complex operations in the tropical environment, the MEU demonstrated its ability to provide geographic combatant commanders a scalable, sea-based formation ready to deter aggression, support partners, and respond to any contingency at a moment’s notice.

Combat engineers from Battalion Landing Team 3/6, were at the forefront of this physical transformation. Their mission was twofold: to sustain their own proficiency and to leave lasting infrastructure improvements for the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center. By constructing a C-130J Hercules-capable airstrip, a force multiplier, they drastically improved logistical throughput for future units. The engineers also cleared acreage for new landing zones, improved roads, and created bypass routes to reduce wear on training ranges, solidifying Puerto Rico’s role as a premier training venue in the Caribbean.

Simultaneously, the demanding tropical environment proved critical for honing the MEU’s mission essential warfighting skills . Marines conducted large-scale amphibious exercises, specialized freefall operations, and complex day-and-night live-fire events. Recently, this training value was elevated when the MEU conducted live-fire aerial gunnery. This critical capability allows the Aviation Combat Element to sharpen its skills against maritime targets and pioneers a new high-end training path for future Marine Air-Ground Task Forces in the region.

Agile Logistics, Local Impact: A Modern Warfighting Model The Marines sustained this high operational tempo through a logistics model that applies the Marine Corps’ modern warfighting concept: Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. Instead of relying on traditional, large-scale supply chains, EABO emphasizes mobile, low-signature forces that operate with minimal dependence on massive, pre-positioned stockpiles. By prioritizing local procurement, the 22nd MEU not only becomes more agile but also validates operational concepts essential for a contested environment.

The MEU implemented this strategy through a deliberate local procurement effort. From August to December 2025, the MEU invested more than $4 million with at least 18 different Puerto Rican vendors for everything from heavy equipment and construction materials to daily meals. This focused purchasing circulated cash directly into local supply chains, lightened the MEU's logistical footprint, and strengthened powerful community ties. One such partnership was with Emergency Disaster Solution, a local company that provided daily food services for the deployed force. The investment directly supported local hiring, according to Kelvin Caban of EDS. “As a veteran, I appreciate the opportunity to serve the 22nd MEU,” said Caban. “We like to give jobs to the local people, not to big companies, to provide for the families that are from here in Puerto Rico... As of right now, we have 15 veterans who are working with me, and we are preparing to hire more as the mission continues. ”The 22nd MEU(SOC): A Model for Modern Expeditionary Operations

“The 22nd MEU’s work here is an example of modern expeditionary operations that meet multiple objectives at once,” said Col. Tom Trimble, the 22nd MEU Commanding Officer. “We are conducting realistic, mission-focused training for our Marines, delivering capacity and safety improvements for a critical regional training center, and providing immediate economic benefit to local businesses. By integrating doctrinal concepts with practical engineering, the 22d MEU is leaving behind more than new roads. It’s leaving a model for how forward-deployed MEUs can self-sustain by buying locally, while creating enduring value.”

By seamlessly integrating concepts like EABO with practical engineering, agile procurement, focused training, and community investment, the 22nd MEU continues to demonstrate a tangible model for a modern, combat-ready and adaptive force. This effort is not only sharpening the MEU’s combat readiness but also strengthening Camp Santiago as a cornerstone for military readiness in the Caribbean. This ensures that Marines and the forces who follow, are more capable, more lethal, and ready to answer the nation’s call.