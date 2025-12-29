Army Corps monitors conditions at Eastside operating projects Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Seattle District, Water Management is monitoring conditions at its eastside operating projects, in response to multiple atmospheric rivers and heavy precipitation impacting the region.



The water level of Lake Pend Oreille at Albeni Falls Dam, Idaho, is expected to rise due to high flows in the basin. Additional water is being stored in the lake beyond its typical winter band, which, through coordination with Bonneville Power Administration, can be used later in the season for power generation. Albeni Falls Dam is currently releasing about 26,000 cfs downstream through the powerhouse.



Libby Dam is being operated for flood risk management due to high flows downstream at Bonners Ferry. On Dec. 11, outflows were reduced from 17 kcfs to 4 kcfs to keep the Kootenai River at Bonners Ferry below flood stage (1764 feet). The unit kcfs, or thousands of cubic feet per second, measures large volumes of water flow.



Flow in the Kootenai River at Bonners Ferry peaked at 1,761.7 feet on the evening of Dec. 11. Libby Dam has since increased outflows to continue normal winter drawdown.



Reservoir data from USACE reservoirs are available at:



http://www.nwd-wc.usace.army.mil/nws/hh/www/index.html.



If forecast or observed conditions change, these operations may also change. USACE advises residents to remain vigilant and check https://www.nwrfc.noaa.gov/rfc/ for the status of current operations.