Army Corps releases water from Howard A. Hanson Dam and Mud Mountain Dam Reservoirs, prepares for predicted rain events Your browser does not support the audio element.

Peak rainfall from recent atmospheric rivers in the Green and White River basins has passed, however, high flow conditionswill continue for many days.



To ensure Mud Mountain and Howard A. Hanson Dams are prepared for future rain events, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Seattle District will release water from the reservoirs as quickly as possible within normal flood flow levels.



On the Green River, normal flood operations call for a flow of 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), as measured at Auburn, Washington. On the White River, normal flood operations are to release water from Mud Mountain Dam as quickly as possible, while ensuring flows in the Puyallup River at Puyallup, Washington, stay below 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) and, if possible, that flows limit flooding along the White River.



“Ultimately, we need to ensure a future flood event can be managed by our reservoirs,” said Sara Marxen, Hydrology, Hydraulics and Coastal Branch chief. “To do that, we need to release the water that is currently stored, and we’ll do what is necessary, within our operating authority.”



On Dec. 12 at 9 a.m., Howard A. Hanson Dam reached a record pool level of approximately 1,189 feet, the equivalent of about 77,000 acre-feet (74% of full). A record pool level is the highest reservoir water level that ever occurred at that dam. On Dec.12 at 8 p.m., Mud Mountain Dam reached a peak pool of approximately 1,185 feet, the equivalent of about 74,600 acre-feet (70% of full).



Coordinated releases from these dams will continue for several days to ensure reservoir space is available for upcoming rain events.Impacts from high water levels are monitored in the field during flood operations as a partnership between USACE flood fight teams and County and local flood patrols.



“The Army Corps will continue synchronizing with local and state agencies on flood conditions in these river basins and on flood operations at these dams,” said Krystle Walker, Emergency Management chief. “We want to remind the public that even though the rain has stopped, the flooding has not."



As forecast or observed conditions change, our operations change. USACE advises residents to remain vigilant and check [https://www.nwrfc.noaa.gov/rfc/](https://www.nwrfc.noaa.gov/rfc/) for the status of current and forecast operations.