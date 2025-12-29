Army Corps regulates water flows to protect downstream communities on the White and Green River Basins Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Seattle District, Water Management team is reducing outflows from Howard A. Hanson Dam, in anticipation of the next atmospheric river hitting western Washington. Mud Mountain Dam will also reduce outflows within the next 24 hours.



The next forecasted atmospheric river event is expected to impact the region this week between Dec. 14-16.



“Additional atmospheric rivers are expected to impact western Washington this coming week,” said Kyle Comanor, USACE Seattle District’s Senior Water Manager. “On the Green-Duwamish at the onset of flooding, the Army Corps sets releases from Howard A. Hanson Dam to target a flow of 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) at the Auburn Gauge, to create space in the rivers for the increased flows downstream of our projects from tributaries. We are targeting a flow of approximately 8,000 cfs on the White River at R Street for the same reason.”



Once the rain lets up and flows drop below the dams, USACE will return to increased outflows from the dams which will produce high river levels. The public should be aware that rising flows could occur, even after the rain stops. The dams’ ability to protect downstream communities is lessened as more water is stored behind them. Communities will be at higher flood risk until all stored water is drafted.



On the Green River, USACE manages reservoir releases with an objective to not exceed 12,000 cfs on the Green River at Auburn, Washington, as measured at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) gauge.



On the White River, USACE plans to manage flow in the Puyallup River at Puyallup, Washington, to not exceed 50,000 cfs and, if possible, to limit flooding along the White River. This is the Army Corps’ authorized flow for this control point.



The public should remain vigilant to rising flood waters. Reservoir data from USACE reservoirs are available at: http://www.nwd-wc.usace.army.mil/nws/hh/www/index.html.



If forecast or observed conditions change, these operations may also change. USACE advises residents to remain vigilant and check https://www.nwrfc.noaa.gov/rfc/ for the status of current operations.