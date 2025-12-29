USACE delivers materials, offers on-the-ground expertise to numerous threatened communities for flood-damaged levees Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Seattle District is working with local and county partners to deliver critical flood-fighting materials and on-the-ground expertise to multiple flood-damaged levees and numerous threatened communities throughout western Washington, Idaho and Montana.



Seattle District is using its flood-response authority under Public Law 84-99, Emergency Response to Natural Disasters, to provide authorized support to state and local governments before, during and after flood events.



Seattle District maintains a regional warehouse of flood-fight materials and provides them to local and county governments upon request for temporary flood protection. More than 250,000 sandbags, 2200 supersacks and 10000 linear feet of gabion baskets have been delivered during this flood event, along with nine pumps and two automated sandbag machines.



Under Public Law 84-99, Seattle District is conducting emergency repairs to damaged flood protection infrastructure in Washington, Idaho, and Montana.



In addition to the completed emergency levee rehabilitation repairs to Ebey Island Levee (Snohomish County, Wash.), Grays Harbor Detention Center (Grays Harbor County, Wash.), and the Twin View Levee (Whatcom County, Wash.), the following emergency repairs are either in progress or fully approved for emergency repairs as of Dec. 18:



Hovander Levee (Whatcom County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 18)



Sande-Williams Levee (Whatcom County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 22)



Cannery Levee (Snohomish County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 22)



Mount Baker Rim Levee (Whatcom County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 18)



Glacier Creek Levee (Whatcom County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 23)



Cockreham Island Levee (Skagit County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 22)



Skagit Dike Diking District #22 (Skagit County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 22)



Skagit County Diking District #3 (Skagit County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 18)



Community along Callahan Creek (Lincoln County, Mont.) (Complete, as of Dec. 22)



City of Pacific (King County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 22)



Community along Lightning Creek (Bonner County, Idaho) (Complete, as of Dec. 19)



Community along Keeler Creek (Lincoln County, Mont.) (Complete, as of Dec. 22)



Snohomish County Diking District #1 Ebey Island Levee (Snohomish County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 18)



Grays Harbor Juvenile Detention Center (Grays Harbor County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 18)



Twin View Levee (Nooksack River, Whatcom County, Wash.) (Complete, as of Dec. 18)



The public is urged to remain vigilant as flood conditions can change rapidly. Residents seeking resources or assistance should contact their local government offices.



Visit https://www.nws.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/ for the latest updates on Seattle District operations and flood-fight support.