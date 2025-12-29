MRF-SEA, AFP Service Members partner to Bring Holiday Joy to Communities during Local Outreach Events

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin | U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Camillo Uribe, right, the intelligence chief assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin | U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Camillo Uribe, right, the intelligence chief assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, colors a book with a resident of Kanlungan Ni Maria Home for the Aged in Antipolo City, Philippines, Dec. 16, 2025. MRF-SEA service members, alongside service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines Nurse Corps and other local community support organizations, participated in the visit to spend meaningful time with the home’s elderly residents. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. Uribe is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines — Service members assigned to Marine Rotational Force–Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and a local charity program to support Filipino communities during two holiday outreach events in December.

The first event took place on Dec. 11 at the Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales, and the second on Dec. 16 at the Nimaria Kalua Ni Maria elderly home for abandoned and neglected individuals in Antipolo City, Rizal.

Both events were arranged and sponsored by the bakery chain BreadTalk’s charity program. They coordinated with the AFP, who in turn invited two MRF-SEA service members to participate alongside them. The outreach aimed to bring comfort, connection and holiday cheer to communities in need, highlighting partnership, service and the importance of coming together during the Christmas season.

On Dec. 11 in San Antonio, the joint group of volunteers distributed groceries, household medicines, school supplies and toys for families and young children. More than 50 families attended, many belonging to the Aeta indigenous ethnic community of the Philippines who live in the area.

Mary Grace Torres, a representative of BreadTalk, said the effort focused on bringing joy to those who may face hardship during the holidays.

“Our goal is to bring happiness to the community, especially to the children who often don’t have the opportunity to receive gifts,” Torres said, adding that BreadTalk’s long-standing partnerships helped make outreach efforts like these possible. “Spreading joy and kindness within the community, especially during the holiday season, is something we deeply believe in.”

U.S. Navy Lt. Rebecca Thomas, a critical care and en route care nurse deployed with MRF-SEA, participated in both events and said the outreach reflected the core values of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

“As service members, it’s in our name to serve people — especially during the holidays,” Thomas said, who worked alongside the AFP military nurses during both events. “Christmas is about giving back and serving others.”

During the Dec. 16 event in Antipolo City, the elderly residents welcomed the volunteers with songs, dancing and performances.

“The presence of visitors is very important to our elderly,” said Sister Nelia J. Montuya of the Sisters of the Holy Cross, the organization that administers the group home. “It makes them feel happy and valued.”

AFP Lt. Col. Maria Pilar A. Narisma, the deputy chief nurse of the Office of the Chief Nurse, shared similar sentiments about both events.

“It’s not just about donations,” said Narisma. “What truly matters is showing up and spending time with them.”

Thomas especially noted the energy, joy and liveliness of each of the residents she visited with.

“They were singing, telling jokes and performing — it reminded me that age is just a number,” said Thomas. “It felt like a two-way exchange of gratitude.”

MRF-SEA began its deployment in the Philippines in October, and for service members far from home and family, these opportunities offered unique holiday experiences to create meaningful bonds.

“Not being able to spend Christmas at home with my family made it really meaningful to spend time with others and create a new sense of family,” Thomas said. “Deployment can feel lonely at times, but experiences like this make you feel part of something bigger.”

Through continued partnership, BreadTalk, the AFP, and MRF-SEA service members will look to coordinate future outreach events to continue bringing comfort, joy and connection to local communities in the Philippines, said Torres.

