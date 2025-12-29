Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Elijah Morrsion, an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Financial...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Elijah Morrsion, an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Financial Management officer, performs a deadlift during a United States Powerlifting Coalition competition known as Great Lakes Raw Pro/Am on December 6, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Morrison hit accomplished a personal record of 650 pounds on deadlift. see less | View Image Page

AFLCMC Airman wins powerlifting competition

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – By day 1st Lt. Elijah Morrsion, an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Financial Management officer, executes the mission with precision and dedication.



In his free time, he applies that same energy toward his passion for powerlifting.



Morrison competed in the United States Powerlifting Coalition competition known as Great Lakes Raw Pro/Am on December 6, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.



He won.



“I only decided to participate a few weeks before [the event] since I hadn’t known about the competition,” said Morrison. “I was going to take some time off because I wanted to go up a weight class. I saw that there was a cash prize, and I thought I could win the competition, so I decided to sign up for it.”



Powerlifting is a sport that consists of three attempts at max weight on three lifts: squat, bench press and deadlift. It was at this competition that Morrison had his strongest performance and put up personal records in the squat, bench and deadlift categories.



“I weighed in at 176 pounds,” Morrison said. “I squatted 650 pounds, benched 445 pounds and I deadlifted 650 pounds.”



1st Lt. Ristan Jones, a Space Force systems controller based in Colorado and Morrison’s friend, provides encouragement and support from afar.



“I’ve supported Eli by encouraging him to push through challenges so that he can perform at such a high level,” Jones said. “Having a support system to celebrate your wins and milestones, no matter how big or small, has been a key to his success. He is one of the most disciplined people that I know.”



Morris started lifting weights when he was 15 years old and started actively competing when he was 17.



“There was this powerlifting competition in high school,” he said. “There was this senior who saw my Instagram posts and told me I looked pretty strong for my age. He encouraged me to sign up for the competition and so I did. I broke quite a few records at that meet.”



Morrison participated in other sports but decided to focus on his newfound love for powerlifting instead.



“I realized that powerlifting was more fun than other sports,” he added. “I enjoyed lifting heavy. It was hard to give 100 percent effort toward powerlifting and other sports. I give things my all and didn’t want to risk injuring myself.”



For Morrison, one of the things he enjoys most about powerlifting is setting goals and hitting those numbers.



“Setting goals and holding myself accountable are important to me,” Morrison said. “I love seeing my progression over time because when I first started working out I never thought in my life that I could lift the numbers I am now.”



During this time of January fitness resolutions, Morrison offers advice for those who want to start going to the gym or to lift heavier:



“The first thing I would say is to make sure you learn a good form for a lift, so you don’t injure yourself,” he said. “Also, don’t be scared to ask for help if you don’t know how to do something. A lot of people in the gym are incredibly nice and are willing to help you learn.”