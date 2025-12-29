Sole searching: AFLCMC member discusses lifelong passion for running Your browser does not support the audio element.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFLCMC) -- What started as way to stay in shape for high school soccer gradually evolved into a lifelong habit, becoming an essential part of Lindsay Babish’s daily routine.



Babish, an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Training Directorate F-16 Simulator Training Program lead program manager, later used that newfound passion for running to ultimately play soccer at the collegiate level.



“Over time, [running] became a lifelong habit – one that’s helped me stay strong, confident, and resilient both as an athlete and as a leader,” she said.



One of the things Lindsay loves most about running is how it challenges her to constantly be better.



“I enjoy the challenge – both physically and mentally,” Babish said. “Every workout is an opportunity to push myself, problem-solve, and improve. That sense of progress builds confidence that carries into everyday life, both personally and professionally."



Lindsay utilizes running as a powerful tool for maintaining good mental clarity and stress management.



“It helps me reset, process challenges, and stay grounded,” she said. “Whether it’s a hard workout or an easy run, it provides dedicated time to focus, reflect, and maintain balance – especially during demanding periods at work.”



Some of the skills Lindsay applies to running help carry over into her day-to-day job as well.



“Running has shaped how I lead. Training requires discipline, adaptability, and long-term commitment – qualities I rely on daily when managing complex programs and teams,” she said. “It’s taught me how to stay focused under pressure, adjust when conditions change, and keep moving forward toward long-term goals.”



For those individuals wishing to improve on the pavement, Lindsay has some simple advice:



“Everyone starts somewhere, and progress comes from showing up regularly and being patient with yourself,” Babish said. “Set realistic goals, celebrate small wins, and remember that improvement looks different for everyone.”



Over the years Lindsay has won various 5K races, half marathons and has earned multiple age group wins as a master runner.



“I’ve also been running marathons for about 10 years, with a long-term goal of completing all six World Major Marathons (WMM) – Tokyo will be my fifth this March,” she added.



The other WMM races are Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.



Lindsay is also a part of the Dayton Track Club (DTC) Elite team and volunteers her time with the Beavercreek 6th grade run club.



Sima Hart, a fellow member of DTC Elite praises Lindsay’s dedication.



“As Lindsay’s teammate, I’ve enjoyed supporting her running goals and watching her stay committed over time,” Hart said. “Her consistency, focus, and positive attitude make it easy to support her, and she brings that same energy to every challenge she takes on.”



Lindsay recently participated in the annual Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 5K run, “Walk and Roll” race in Orlando, Florida. She was at the conference in her capacity for AFLCMC.



“I finished first among female runners each year, and most recently placed third overall,” she said. “I enjoy this race because it brings together the training and acquisition community and highlights the importance of fitness and readiness alongside the mission.”



As a lead program manager within the Center's Training Directorate, Lindsay oversees a nearly $1 billion portfolio of systems.



“I lead cross-functional teams that deliver and sustain simulator capabilities used to prepare aircrew and maintainers worldwide,” she said. “My role focuses on aligning resources, technology, and people to ensure our warfighters are trained, ready, and supported.”