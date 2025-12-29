AFLCMC hosts first Command Chief, MED, SEL Professional Development Summit Your browser does not support the audio element.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center hosted the first Command Chief and Mission Execution Directorate (MED) Senior Enlisted Leader Professional Development Summit at AFLCMC on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 17-18, 2025.



Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Wieser, AFLCMC Command Chief, hosted the summit in an effort to forge collaborative strategies that ensure the growth and continued lethality of the total force warfighters within the members’ respective areas of responsibility.



“The summit was organized to enhance the leadership skills and strategic understanding of Command Chiefs and Mission Execution Directorate Senior Enlisted Leaders within AFLCMC,” said Wieser. “Ultimately, the goal was to equip these senior enlisted leaders with the knowledge and tools to better support their warfighters and advance the mission.”



The agenda focused on providing perspectives from senior leaders (AFLCMC Commander, AFLCMC Executive Director, and the Command Chief, Air Force Materiel Command), insights into current world challenges (intelligence brief), and knowledge on critical functional areas (manning, Inspector General, Command Chief and First Sergeant roles). The inclusion of AFLCMC's enlisted history focused on grounding the leaders in the organization's heritage and values.



Lt Gen Donna Shipton, AFLCMC commander, also provided her thoughts on team efforts and shared experiences.



“In my mind, you bring a unique set of experiences, to include your background. In a lot of cases, our officers don’t have the experiences you have, and because of this, we’re looking at you to help lead,” Shipton said.



Shipton stressed that working with your senior leadership team is a collaborative effort.



“I rely on Chief Wieser to be my go-to for enlisted member issues, just like I rely on Col. Steipp for officer issues, and Mr. D’Angelo for civilian issues. However, that doesn’t mean each person exclusively supports any of those topics,” she said. “When we sit down as a team, it’s all about covering issues together. I’m looking for each person to bring insights into the topics we discuss.”



The significance of this event is in its direct contribution to the professional development and strategic awareness of key Senior Enlisted Leaders.



“These leaders play a critical role in shaping the enlisted force, advising commanders, and ensuring mission success,” Wieser said. “The topics covered, such as manning strategies, intelligence briefings, and understanding the Inspector General's role, are essential for effective leadership in today's complex environment. This matters because well-informed and strategically aligned Senior Enlisted Leaders can better advocate for their personnel, contribute to informed decision-making, and drive positive changes within their organizations.”



Wieser hopes that attendees gained a broader understanding of the strategic landscape impacting AFLCMC as well as practical knowledge and tools to improve their leadership effectiveness.



“Ultimately, the goal is for attendees to return to their organizations with a renewed sense of purpose, a broader strategic perspective, and the tools to lead and support their teams more effectively,” Wieser said.