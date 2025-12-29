Photo By Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell | U.S. Air Force Col. Claudia Eid, Altus Medical Group commander, thanks everyone for...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell | U.S. Air Force Col. Claudia Eid, Altus Medical Group commander, thanks everyone for their attendance during the closing remarks of the Altus Medical Group redesignation ceremony, Dec. 2, 2025 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. In addition to the group’s redesignation, the 97th Health Care Operations Squadron was renamed to the Altus Health Care Operations Squadron and the 97th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron was renamed to the Altus Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell) see less | View Image Page

Medical Group Transition Signals New Era

The Air Force is constantly changing, evolving and improving, but the quality and consistency of care provided to airmen and their families remains the same. This is true of the transition the 97th Air Mobility Wing Medical Group is undertaking to become the newly established Altus Medical Group.



On Dec. 2, 2025, Altus Air Force Base made history when medical airmen from the 97th Medical Group were officially reassigned to the 359th Medical Wing under Medical Readiness Command-Alpha. The move signals the transfer of medical personnel into the new Air Force Medical Command (AFMEDCOM) structure.



This move fundamentally changes the operations and internal workings of the Altus Medical Group, but it will not change how patients receive care.



“We remain committed to providing the same consistent, high-quality care to our patients, and they won’t need to do anything differently,” said Col. Claudia Eid, Altus Medical Group commander.



The Air Force Medical Service is restructuring to better support the health and readiness of airmen and guardians. The new AFMEDCOM will align medical operations more closely with Department of the Air Force priorities while working alongside the Defense Health Agency.



AFMEDCOM will include a headquarters, two medical readiness commands and seven medical wings supporting units at installations worldwide. Led by the Air Force surgeon general, the command will organize, train and equip medical forces to ensure they’re fully integrated with operational missions and ready to deploy when needed.



"This transition not only is a structural one, but it is a cultural shift that realigns the mission focus and works to better strengthen our readiness and capabilities," said Col. Eid.



Patients remain at the center of everything the medical professionals do. The Altus Medical Group remains committed to providing the same trusted, high-quality and compassionate care to all it serves. This restructuring ensures world-class care is delivered both at home and in deployed settings while maintaining readiness to meet the mission whenever and wherever needed.



Under the new command, Air Force medics have two clear priorities: be ready for war and provide safe, high-quality care.