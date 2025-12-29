(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First-of-its-Kind FTX Puts Altus Airmen's Leadership Skills to the Test

    First-of-its-Kind FTX Puts Altus Airmen's Leadership Skills to the Test

    12.16.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    First-of-its-Kind FTX Puts Altus Airmen's Leadership Skills to the Test
    As part of the capstone for Airman Leadership School, Class 26 Alpha students were immersed in a day-long field training exercise that bridged the gap between academic theory and practical application. This new initiative, the first of its kind in the local ALS curriculum, is designed to forge agile, front-line supervisors by training them in communication, teamwork, and decision-making within degraded, high-stress environments.

    Throughout the day, participants were pushed to their limits, tackling a series of field-based scenarios that mirrored the complexities of a deployed setting. Operating outside their primary specialties, the Airmen led assorted teams through tactical challenges that included radio communication, care under fire, buddy carries, and shoot-move-communicate techniques. The rigorous tasks were meticulously crafted to reinforce essential field skills like adaptability and quick-thinking.

    By confronting these real-world leadership challenges head-on, the students gained invaluable experience. The exercise pushed them to apply their learned skills under pressure, better preparing them for the responsibilities of frontline supervision in the ever-evolving operational landscape of the modern Air Force.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Warrior Ethos
    Field Training Exercise
    Education
    Profession Development
    Airman Leadership Course
    First-Line-Supervisor

