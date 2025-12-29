(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reassess, Reevaluate and Reorient

    Reassess, Reevaluate and Reorientate

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath | Capt. Michelle McCombe, behavioral health officer, assigned to 43rd Military Police...... read more read more

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    Reassess, Reevaluate and Reorient
    Story and photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terry Rajsombath
    Illustration generated by artificial intelligence

    CRANSTON, R.I. – Land navigation requires Soldiers and Airmen to stop, check their bearing, and sometimes reorientate themselves to ensure they’re moving in the right direction. It’s a skill that demands awareness, patience, and willingness to change course when obstacles obstruct the path. For Capt. Michelle McCombe, Behavioral Health Officer, with the 43rd Military Police Brigade, the same principles apply to life.

    In her civilian career, McCombe works as the Life Skills Instructor at the Naval Academy Preparatory School, located at Naval Station Newport. The school prepares prior-enlisted Sailors, Marines, and high school graduates for the academic and military rigors of the U.S. Naval Academy, which produces future officers of the U.S. Navy. Among her duties, McCombe counsels students considering a drop on request (DOR), a formal process of leaving the program.

    “Part of my job is to be a thinking partner – a sound board – to help them make the best decision for them,” said McCombe.

    She said the goal is to make them stop at their metaphorical checkpoint and reassess their route, their terrain, and ultimately, their destination.

    McCombe guides students by role-playing as the person who strongly encouraged them to pursue a commission as a Naval officer. She asks them to explain their decision as if they were speaking directly to that supporter—the mentor, parent, or leader who believed in their potential from the start. The exercise helps them pause, check their bearings, and decide whether they’re still on the right path.

    “If that student looked uncomfortable or was scrambling over their words, I’d ask, ‘How did that feel?’” said McCombe. “If they knew that the school is not the right place, they’d be excited to no longer pursue something that they knew they didn’t want. You should be thinking, ‘I tried. It was a great opportunity, but oh my goodness, I realized it was not for me.’”

    McCombe said the difference in mindset often determines whether a person grows from the experience or carries it as a burden.

    “When people reassess, they feel liberated and proud that they figured it out,” said McCombe. “When people quit, there’s guilt and shame. They’re embarrassed to say why they stopped pursuing something.”

    By walking through this exercise, McCombe helps students reassess and reevaluate, clarifying whether they are setting a new course in the right direction or simply quitting under pressure.

    McCombe believes there’s an important distinction between quitting and reassessing.

    “In land nav, you’re always checking your points to confirm you’re on the right path,” said McCombe. “But sometimes you realize that point A isn’t where you actually need to go anymore. Maybe point B now makes more sense for your goals or resources. It’s not quitting—it’s strategic reorientation.”

    So, whether you’re navigating in the field or through the journey of life, be sure to reassess and reevaluate your objectives so you don’t end up at the wrong destination. And if you’re off course, have the courage to reorientate and set your path toward where you truly belong in life.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 14:03
    Story ID: 555454
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reassess, Reevaluate and Reorient, by SSG Terry Rajsombath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Reassess, Reevaluate and Reorientate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    behavioral health
    Rhode Island National Guard
    decision making
    self reflection
    reassessing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version