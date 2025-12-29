USAG Poland, Republic of Poland earn historic partnership award as new complex opens

Photo By Marcus Fichtl | The US Flag is raised above the Glebokie Complex near Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 10, 2025. Glebokie is U.S. Army Garrison Poland's 12th site across Western Poland. U.S. Army Garrison Poland is headquartered in Poznań and provides base operations support to 12 installation sites across the country. As the Army’s first permanent garrison in Poland, USAG Poland enables the readiness of V Corps and NATO forces along the eastern flank. Photo Courtesy Polish Ministry of Defense. see less | View Image Page

GLEBOKIE, Poland — U.S. Army Garrison Poland expanded its footprint to 12 sites with the raising of the American flag over the new Glebokie Complex, April 10, in a ceremony that underscored the ironclad alliance between the United States and its Polish hosts.

The event was highlighted by a visit from the Secretary of the Army, Dan Driscoll, who presented the prestigious Army Community Partnership Award to both U.S. Army Garrison Poland and the Republic of Poland—the first time an entire nation has been so honored.

Located at the southern tip of the sprawling Drawsko Combat Training Center (DCTC) in northwestern Poland, the new, NATO-funded complex will significantly enhance Soldier readiness and quality of life. The site features a modern motor pool, maintenance facilities, a gym, and seven barracks buildings designed to house up to 1,500 rotational Soldiers, moving them from tents into permanent structures. Near the main gate, a small village of Polish shops has already sprung up.

“The Głębokie Complex is clear evidence of the lasting commitment and lasting alliance that we have with the Polish armed forces and the Polish people,” said Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, who leads the 10,000 rotational forces in Poland.

The partnership award recognized the sustained success of the Poland-Provided Logistical Support (PPLS) program, which originated from the 2020 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. This burden-sharing program is critical to maintaining a robust U.S. presence in Poland while ensuring fiscal responsibility. For USAG Poland, PPLS is essential to its mission of providing high-quality infrastructure and base services through its six partner Polish garrisons. The opening of Glebokie will allow for the decommissioning of a nearby contracted facility, saving U.S. taxpayers an estimated $70 million.

The strong bilateral commitment was a central theme of the day.

“The United States and its army can always count on Poland,” declared Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, during the ceremony. “We will stand by you whenever we're needed.”

During his visit, Secretary Driscoll gained a firsthand appreciation for the training capabilities the area offers. He engaged with Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, the "Bulldogs," fired an M1A2 Abrams tank on a live-fire range, and conducted an aerial tour of the 131-square-mile training area in an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.

U.S. Army Garrison Poland is headquartered in Poznań and provides base operations support to 12 installation sites across the country. As the Army’s first permanent garrison in Poland, USAG Poland enables the readiness of V Corps and NATO forces along the eastern flank.