    Coast Guard set to activate regulated navigation area in Saginaw Bay

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    Dec. 31, 2025
    Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia
    313-910-1234/ samuel.d.rodriguezgarcia@gmail.com

    DETROIT — Coast Guard Sector Detroit is set to activate its Great Lakes Regulated Navigation
    Area; specifically, a safety zone in Saginaw Bay, Michigan at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

    The area will apply during the winter months to protect waterway users from hazards associated
    with winter conditions and vessel navigation.

    As shown above, the safety zone extends from a line drawn between the Port Austin Reef
    Lighthouse and the Tawas Point Lighthouse, encompassing the entirety of the bay to the mouth
    of the Saginaw River.

    The zone does not extend into the Saginaw River and only includes the geographic area as
    defined above.

    Any vessels wishing to enter this area after the activation, are required to contact Sector Detroit
    at 833-388-8724 to request permission to enter at least 72 hours in advance.

    More information on the zone can be found in the Federal Register linked below:

    [https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakes-regulated-naviga](https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakes-regulated-naviga tion-areas-and-safety-zones)
    [tion-areas-and-safety-zones](https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakes-regulated-naviga tion-areas-and-safety-zones)

    For any inquiries, please contact Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia, Sector Detroit Public Affairs
    Officer at 313-910-1234.

    -USCG-

