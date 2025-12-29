Coast Guard set to activate regulated navigation area in Saginaw Bay Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dec. 31, 2025

Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia

DETROIT — Coast Guard Sector Detroit is set to activate its Great Lakes Regulated Navigation

Area; specifically, a safety zone in Saginaw Bay, Michigan at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.



The area will apply during the winter months to protect waterway users from hazards associated

with winter conditions and vessel navigation.



As shown above, the safety zone extends from a line drawn between the Port Austin Reef

Lighthouse and the Tawas Point Lighthouse, encompassing the entirety of the bay to the mouth

of the Saginaw River.



The zone does not extend into the Saginaw River and only includes the geographic area as

defined above.



Any vessels wishing to enter this area after the activation, are required to contact Sector Detroit

at 833-388-8724 to request permission to enter at least 72 hours in advance.



More information on the zone can be found in the Federal Register linked below:



[https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakes-regulated-naviga](https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakes-regulated-naviga tion-areas-and-safety-zones)

[tion-areas-and-safety-zones](https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakes-regulated-naviga tion-areas-and-safety-zones)



For any inquiries, please contact Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia, Sector Detroit Public Affairs

Officer at 313-910-1234.



-USCG-