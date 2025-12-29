Coast Guard set to activate regulated navigation area in Saginaw Bay
Dec. 31, 2025
Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia
313-910-1234/ samuel.d.rodriguezgarcia@gmail.com
DETROIT — Coast Guard Sector Detroit is set to activate its Great Lakes Regulated Navigation
Area; specifically, a safety zone in Saginaw Bay, Michigan at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
The area will apply during the winter months to protect waterway users from hazards associated
with winter conditions and vessel navigation.
As shown above, the safety zone extends from a line drawn between the Port Austin Reef
Lighthouse and the Tawas Point Lighthouse, encompassing the entirety of the bay to the mouth
of the Saginaw River.
The zone does not extend into the Saginaw River and only includes the geographic area as
defined above.
Any vessels wishing to enter this area after the activation, are required to contact Sector Detroit
at 833-388-8724 to request permission to enter at least 72 hours in advance.
More information on the zone can be found in the Federal Register linked below: