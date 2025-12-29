Have TRICARE For Life? Here’s what to do if you move

Courtesy Photo | When you move, you’ll need to update your address. You’ll also need to explore your options for getting care and filling prescriptions. see less | View Image Page

Are you planning to move soon? Whether you’re moving across town or overseas, TRICARE For Life moves with you.

“TFL provides Medicare-wraparound coverage for TRICARE beneficiaries who have Medicare Part A and Part B, regardless of their age or where they live,” said Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life Program Manager at the Defense Health Agency. “In the U.S. and U.S. territories, Medicare and TRICARE work together to minimize your out-of-pocket costs. If you get care overseas, TRICARE For Life becomes your primary coverage, unless you have other health insurance.”

When you move, you’ll need to update your address. You’ll also need to explore your options for getting care and filling prescriptions.

Updating your address After you move, you need to update your address in a few places.

In the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System: Learn how to update your address in DEERS. You should also confirm that the rest of your DEERS record is correct. With the Social Security Administration: Social Security maintains beneficiary records on behalf of Medicare. To update your address with Medicare, log in to your my Social Security account or call Social Security at 800-772-1213 (TTY: 800-325-0778). With the TRICARE pharmacy contractor: Update your address with Express Scripts if you use the TRICARE Pharmacy Program. You can do this by logging in to your Express Scripts account or calling Express Scripts.

Moving within or to the U.S. or U.S. territories Medicare provides coverage in the U.S. and U.S. territories, as described in the TRICARE For Life Handbook.

If you have TFL and use Original Medicare (Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B), you can get care from Medicare participating and Medicare nonparticipating providers. You can find and compare Medicare providers in your new location.

You can also see providers who’ve opted out of Medicare. But keep in mind that Medicare doesn’t pay for services you get from opt-out providers. Learn more about getting care from Medicare providers and opt-out providers.

Are you enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan? If you move out of its service area, you’re eligible for a Medicare Special Enrollment Period. This means you’re eligible to enroll in a new Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C) and Medicare drug plan (Medicare Part D) or switch to Original Medicare. Learn more about Special Enrollment Periods.

If you have questions about Medicare, contact Medicare. In the U.S. and U.S. territories, WPS Military and Veterans Health administers the TFL benefit. Contact WPS if you have questions about TFL.

Moving overseas If you move overseas and you have Medicare Part A, you must also have Medicare Part B to remain eligible for TFL. Even though Medicare doesn’t provide coverage outside the U.S. and U.S. territories, you must continue to pay Medicare Part B premiums.

If you have TFL: • TRICARE is the primary payer for TRICARE-covered services and supplies, unless you have other health insurance. • You can get TRICARE-covered services and supplies from any TRICARE-authorized provider. (In the Philippines, you must get care from a Preferred Provider Network provider or a certified provider.) • If you get covered services from a network provider, your out-of-pocket costs will generally be lower than if you see a non-network provider. Search the overseas provider directory to find a network provider. • You’ll pay TRICARE cost-shares after you meet your TRICARE annual deductible. • You may need pre-authorization for some services.

International SOS is the TRICARE overseas contractor. Contact International SOS for help with finding providers, getting authorizations, filing claims, and more.

TRICARE Plus Have you moved close to a military hospital or clinic? You may be able to enroll in TRICARE Plus. TRICARE Plus is a health care program offered at some military hospitals and clinics. Contact your local military hospital or clinic to see if they offer the program.

Note: You can’t enroll in TRICARE Plus if you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan health maintenance organization option.

Filling prescriptions You may have different pharmacy options depending on where you move: • Military pharmacies are located throughout the U.S. You can also find them in some U.S. territories and some locations overseas. Find a military pharmacy near you. • TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery will ship to any address in the U.S. or U.S. territories. This includes APO, FPO, and DPO addresses. There are different rules for using home delivery in other overseas locations. • TRICARE retail network pharmacies are located throughout the U.S. You can also find them in most U.S. territories. Find a network pharmacy near you. • At non-network pharmacies, you’ll have to pay full price for your prescription drugs. Then you can file a claim for reimbursement. Overseas, a non-network pharmacy might be your only pharmacy option. In the Philippines, you must fill prescriptions at a certified pharmacy. Learn more about filling prescriptions overseas.

Your family members When you have TFL, moving isn’t a TRICARE Qualifying Life Event for you. But moving is a QLE for family members who are enrolled in or eligible for TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select. Your family members should also update their address in DEERS after they move. They’ll have 90 days from the date of the address change to change their TRICARE health plan.

Check out “Your TRICARE Checklist for Moving” for more information and tips for what to do when you and your family move.

Learn more about TFL Are you new to TFL? The information in the TRICARE For Life Handbook will help you make the most of your TFL coverage. You’ll learn about eligibility requirements, how Medicare and TFL work together, getting care, claims, and more.

Are you turning 65 soon? Check out the TRICARE and Medicare Turning Age 65 Brochure. You’ll learn important information on when to sign up for Medicare to avoid a break in your TRICARE coverage.