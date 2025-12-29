Joint Enabling Capabilities Command 2025 Year in Review

Norfolk, Va. — The Joint Enabling Capabilities Command (JECC) played a pivotal role in 2025, supporting high-profile operations and exercises across the globe. From enabling counter-narcotics missions in the Western Hemisphere to providing critical communications for U.S. forces in Africa and the Middle East, JECC planners, public affairs, and communications specialists were at the forefront of some of the Department’s most significant military efforts this year.

Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, JECC is a joint, multi-component command (Active, Reserve, and National Guard) under U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) that provides rapidly deployable, mission-tailored teams of planners, communicators, and public affairs specialists to enable the rapid establishment of Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQs) across the competition continuum. Whether supporting combatant commands during crises, joint exercises, or delivering resilient, secure communications in austere environments, JECC enables rapid response to emerging global challenges.

Supporting Homeland Defense and Security in the Western Hemisphere

One of JECC’s most visible missions in 2025 was its support to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) counter-narcotics operations aimed at disrupting transnational criminal organizations. JECC deployed planners and public affairs officers to SOUTHCOM headquarters and other supporting locations to assist with detailed joint planning efforts and the formation of joint task force elements.

Meanwhile, JECC’s Joint Communications Support Element (JCSE) provided critical communications infrastructure supporting SOUTHCOM air and maritime operations. JCSE communicators also supported naval forces assigned to U.S. Southern Command, reinforcing command-and-control capabilities across the region.

These efforts were instrumental in SOUTHCOM’s ability to interdict narcotics trafficking and strengthen regional partnerships. JECC’s public affairs team played a key role by managing media relations and crafting messaging to highlight U.S. commitment to countering illicit activities in the region.

Confronting Military Challenges in the Middle East

When tensions flared in the Middle East earlier this year, JECC provided critical planning and communications support to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). During contingency planning operations, JECC planners worked on plans to address potential escalation following regional instability.

At the same time, JCSE communicators maintained continuous presence in the Levant, supporting Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force–Central (CSOJTF-C) at multiple locations. Their efforts ensured uninterrupted command and control for special operations forces conducting missions in support of regional objectives.

Additionally, JCSE provided maritime communications support to naval forces conducting operations in multiple regional commands. This enduring mission highlighted JECC’s ability to deliver resilient communications in austere and contested environments, regardless of domain.

Supporting Homeland Defense Operations Along the Southern Border

Closer to home, JECC was heavily involved in supporting U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) efforts to secure the southern border. JECC planners and public affairs specialists were embedded with Joint Task Force–Southern Border (JTF-SB), providing critical planning support and communication strategies related to National Defense Areas (NDAs) in Texas, Arizona, and California.

JECC’s public affairs team managed media engagements and coordinated messaging with federal agencies, ensuring consistent communication during high-visibility border security operations, including the activation of NDAs and the deployment of additional military personnel.

Deterring Aggression and Building Readiness Through Joint and Combined Exercises

In 2025, JECC contributed to a variety of joint exercises, providing planning, public affairs, and communications expertise to enhance operational integration and readiness. These exercises allowed JECC to support combatant commands in refining command-and-control processes, validating operational plans, and preparing for complex scenarios.

In the Indo-Pacific, JECC supported exercises such as Cobra Gold, Balikatan, and Talisman Saber, where planners and communicators worked alongside JFHQs to assist with planning efforts, enable secure communications, and facilitate operational coordination. JECC also provided tailored support to exercises such as Pacific Sentry and Keen Edge, helping align planning and communications efforts across multiple echelons.

At home, JECC participated in exercises including Turbo Challenge and Ultimate Distribution, which focused on logistics and mobility operations critical to USTRANSCOM’s mission. These events provided opportunities for JECC to integrate its capabilities into larger joint force efforts and refine internal processes.

By participating in these exercises, JECC helped strengthen the Joint Force’s ability to prepare for real-world contingencies and ensured its teams remain ready to deploy globally on short notice.

Looking Ahead

As JECC enters 2026, its focus remains on sustaining support for ongoing missions while preparing for emergent crises and future challenges, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. With continued emphasis on resilient command and control, data integration, and force readiness, JECC remains poised to support the rapid establishment of JFHQs worldwide.