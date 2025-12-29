WWII Veterans Share Iwo Jima Experiences with Marines at MCBH

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAIʻI – Five World War II (WWII) veterans visited MCBH on December 4, 2025, and shared their experiences in battle. After meeting with U.S. Marines assigned to the 1st Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (LAADBN), Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, the veterans paid their respects at the Iwo Jima memorial.

One of the veterans was retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Don Graves, a flamethrower operator and veteran of the battle of Iwo Jima. Graves stood before the memorial, which depicted six Marines raising a U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi, and began to speak:

“Do you know how they got that flag up there?” Graves asked the Marines. Graves went on to explain that it was raised using a makeshift pole out of a drainpipe. While fighting up the other side of the hill, and as he reached the top, the flag seemed to rise almost inexplicably. “It was beautiful! Listen, 520 ships out in the bay opened up with everything they had tracers, rockets, everything in the sky. It was spectacular like the Fourth of July. And then the fighting continued.”

Then, Graves spoke about his last week on Iwo Jima before replacements arrived. “We got down by the cemetery at the foot of Mount Suribachi, and [Col.] “Harry the Horse” Liversedge said ‘We hit the beach with 300 men, and now there are 18 of us. I’m going to ask you to go through that gate and say goodbye to your buddies and your officers.’”

Graves continued, “As we approached, there was a letter on the left side of the opening. Every Marine read it, and we went in. This is what it read:

“Fellas,” Graves said. “When you go home, tell our folks that we did our best, that they may have many more tomorrows.”

Graves lamented that Marines do cry, feel sorrow, and get mad. “We wanted to fight the rest of those eight square miles like hell. We wanted to get that battle won, and we did it!”

Graves recalled a few more memories before taking group photos with the LAADBN Marines and his fellow WWII veterans who accompanied him. They all shook hands, expressing their gratitude for their time and sacrifices. The visit served as a reminder for all Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi service members of the legacy of Marines that have gone before them to answer the nation’s call proving the importance of Marines’ strategic role in the Indo-Pacific region.