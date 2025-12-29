After decades of service, AFSOC director of financial management retires

Photo By Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli | Jeff DeCocker, director of financial management and comptroller for Air Force Special Operations Command, poses for a photo with his family following his retirement ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 30, 2025. After 38 years of federal service, DeCocker celebrated his retirement with friends, family and members of the AFSOC community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli) see less | View Image Page

Before Air Force Special Operations Command had a name, patch or defined mission set, Jeff DeCocker was already in federal service.

Now the director of financial management and comptroller for AFSOC, DeCocker is preparing to retire after 38 years of federal service.

DeCocker began his career in 1987 as an intern, working in contract management at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. He later served as a computer systems analyst at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, where he managed the Command Budget Automated System for Communications Command.

“That’s what got me here, actually,” DeCocker recalled. “I was the operator of a command budget automated system, CBAS.” DeCocker explained. "This expertise ultimately led him to join AFSOC’s financial management team in October of 1991. There, he became one of the first 1,000 personnel assigned to the command and received an early AFSOC challenge coin, numbered 922.

“It kind of helps show that I was among the first group of people to be part of AFSOC,” he noted.

Over the course of his career, DeCocker held progressively senior positions in budget analysis and financial management. He also served as president and vice president of the American Society of Military Comptrollers, Gulf Coast Chapter.

For DeCocker, one of the most significant periods of his tenure occurred following 9/11. As a lead budget analyst, DeCocker helped manage the Defense Emergency Response Fund (DERF). The DERF provided financial resources for the Department of Defense in response to the September 11th terrorist attacks, allowing for immediate disaster assistance and national security measures.

“That was a heavy lift,” he said. “But we were first there when the nation needed us.”

DeCocker said securing resources for AFSOC was a recurring responsibility throughout his career.

“This is a dynamic and demanding community,” he said. “It’s been a privilege to be able to be part of that and really lean forward and be able to take care of the leadership and the things that they need.”

During his time with the command, DeCocker also observed changes in AFSOC operations, including the evolution of gunship employment and ongoing counterterrorism requirements.

“There is a continued need for special operations in counterterrorism,” he said. “A lot of folks think the counterterrorism war is over. We know better.”

While not over, AFSOC must also balance today’s readiness and operational demands with the strategic needs for tomorrow by evolving to meet the demands of a complex and rapidly changing global landscape. AFSOC will continue to serve as a force multiplier with highly skilled Air Commandos that are masters of their craft, armed with the knowledge, skills, and expertise.

“I have the sincerest appreciation for our Air Commandos. For those that gave their last full measure, and for those that follow in their footsteps” DeCocker said. “I’m not really all that concerned about my legacy. What I’m most happy with are the folks that are coming up behind me that I’ve set up for success.”