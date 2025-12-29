Continuing the Legacy Your browser does not support the audio element.

Marshall E. Reed enlisted in the U.S. Navy today as an operations specialist, committing to five years of service. He is scheduled to depart for Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, in February 2026.



Marshall was joined at his enlistment by his father, Command Master Chief Brian Reed; his mother, Rene Reed; his sister, Taylor Reed; and his aunt, Christine Reed.



As the son of a senior enlisted leader, Marshall grew up immersed in Navy life. Traveling coast to coast throughout his father’s career, he experienced firsthand the brotherhood, camaraderie and values that define naval service.



“I always said I was in the Navy without being in the Navy,” Marshall said.



“I’m proud that he had the faith to enlist and make this a family business,” said Command Master Chief Reed.



Marshall Reed enlisted out of St. Louis, Missouri, and considers Arizona his home. He looks forward to continuing his family’s legacy of naval service while contributing to the fleet as an operations specialist.