Advancing Fleet Readiness Through Infectious Disease Re-search at NAMRU EURAFCENT

Infectious disease poses a constant, evolving, and ever-present threat to deployed U.S. forces. The Sailors at Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, who work at the forefront of medical research, have a responsibility to survey and study this threat.

Cmdr. Christina Jamros supports U.S. service member health and operational readiness in this way as an infectious disease physician at NAMRU EURAFCENT. Her work directly contributes to medical research efforts that help the fleet prevent, identify and respond to infectious disease threats in the deployed environment.

Jamros’ work integrates clinical medicine with operational research. She provides infectious disease expertise to ongoing studies, advises research teams during field operations and ensures findings are relevant to deployed medical forces.

“Every study and every data point contributes to improving care and protecting the health of those who serve,” Jamros explains. “Success means ensuring our research leads to meaningful, lasting improvements for the fleet.”

Jamros supports the fleet by assessing infectious disease risks that commonly impact deployed units, including gastrointestinal and febrile illnesses. Work like hers at NAMRU EURAFCENT helps develop research protocols, collaborates with partner militaries and host-nation medical professionals and analyzes data collected during field studies. The command’s work informs prevention strategies and treatment guidance used by military medical providers.

In September, NAMRU EURAFCENT led research efforts at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, focused on improving treatment options for infectious diarrheal diseases. These illnesses remain a frequent cause of lost duty time in deployed settings. The research aims to improve outcomes for warfighters and sustain unit readiness in austere environments.

Field research often presents logistical challenges, particularly in remote locations. Jamros explained that each exercise strengthens coordination and improves the command’s ability to execute future studies.

“Every time, we return better aligned and more capable of achieving results that matter for both our forces and our partners,” Jamros said.

The command’s partnerships with allied and host-nation organizations are essential to mission success. Jamros plays a role in sustaining these relationships, which enable research access, improve regional medical capacity and support U.S. operational capabilities.