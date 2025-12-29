FTIG first responders recognized for saving woman's life

Photo By Wayne Hall | Fort Indiantown Gap firefighters: Assistant Chief Travis Duncan, Firefighter/EMT Jesse Berdanier, Firefighter/EMT Benjamin Condran; and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brody Myers receive the Clinical Save Award during a ceremony in the Hartranft Conference Room on Fort Indiantown Gap. The ceremony honors their life-saving efforts to resuscitate an individual involved in a vehicle accident on Interstate 81, near the installation, Dec. 5. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)Wayne V. Hall see less | View Image Page

Three Fort Indiantown Gap firefighters and a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper were awarded the Emergency Health Services Federation Clinical Save Award here, Dec. 30, 2025.

Assistant Chief Travis Duncan, Firefighter/EMT Jesse Berdanier, Firefighter/EMT Benjamin Condran, and Trooper Brody Myers were recognized through this award for successfully resuscitating a patient after a motor vehicle accident.

The EHSF Clinical Save Award is awarded to South Central Pennsylvania first responders who display an exceptional service and dedication to their profession.

On Dec. 5, 2025, Fort Indiantown Gap first responders responded to an accident that occurred on northbound I-81 near the installation. Upon arrival to the scene, they were made aware of an unresponsive patient that displayed terminal breathing and no pulse detected.

“I saw the car in the median, so I stopped and put my lights on," Myers said. "She still had the vehicle in drive. Doors were locked and everything. So, the bystanders busted out the window with a fire extinguisher and then we made contact with her. That’s when we realized she had no pulse and was not breathing. So, I pulled her out of the front seat and got her on the ground. That’s when the bystander started chest compressions while I advised my dispatch what was going on, then I took over chest compressions until fire and EMS came.”

Once on the scene, Fort Indiantown Gap Fire and Emergency Services personnel immediately took over CPR. Condran performed chest compressions, Berdanier placed and operated the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Duncan maintained the airway by placing an oral airway and preparing the Bag Valve Mask (BVM) to be operational.

The first responders worked two cycles of CPR and initiated two shocks with the AED. However, there was no change to the patient after reassessment.

“It’s not uncommon," Duncan said. "We’ve been on calls where we’ve had to do multiple shocks. Three, four, or sometimes five. It’s not uncommon for even when EMS gets there to do a couple more shocks."

Three additional checks with the AED were conducted with no shocks given, the patient then displayed quick faint pulses and additional effort in the respiratory system, although the pulse stopped nearly immediately.

FTIG FES initiated CPR once again with the aid of Northern Lebanon Fire and Emergency Services while maintaining the airway, as Medical Intensive Care Unit 4-8 took over advanced life support intervention of the patient once they arrived on scene.

The patient was then carried out to the litter and placed into the EMA unit where they would then be transported to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Upon arrival to the hospital, it was noted that the patient had a pulse that was not medically induced when departing the scene.

“We knew that she had pulses back before they transported, which isn’t uncommon. But when we heard she still had pulses upon arrival to the hospital and was ultimately discharged... that was an amazing feeling.” Berdanier said.

An update from the medical director at the hospital explained that the goal of the doctors was to be able to discharge the patient before Christmas, which was successful.