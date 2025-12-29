Staff-in-the-Spotlight: Yeoman Second Class Trinity Stevenson Your browser does not support the audio element.

Meet Yeoman Second Class (YN2) Trinity Stevenson, an administrative clerk in the Executive Administration Department at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



A native of Monroe, Louisiana, Stevenson has served in the Navy for nearly four years. She joined with a strong foundation in service, having completed three years of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) in high school, and with educational goals that aligned closely with what the Navy could offer.



“I knew early on that my goals lined up with the opportunities the Navy provides,” Stevenson said. “The Navy has given me structure and direction, but it’s also helped me understand who I want to be as a Sailor and as a person. The longer I’m here, the more that meaning grows.”



Recruit Training Command is Stevenson’s first duty station, and it was also where she experienced her “welcome to the Navy” moment.



“Arriving at RTC as my first command was eye-opening,” she said. “Working alongside highly qualified and motivated Sailors made me realize I had big shoes to fill if I wanted to be successful and truly make an impact. That environment pushed me to raise my standards and helped me see the Navy as a long-term career option.”



Stevenson chose the yeoman rate because it aligned naturally with her strengths and her desire to help others succeed.



“I’ve always been detail-oriented and someone people come to for help,” she said. “As a yeoman, making sure Sailors are administratively fit is a big responsibility. Knowing that the work I do can directly affect someone’s career makes me take that responsibility seriously.”



At RTC, Stevenson serves in the Executive Administration Department, supporting more than 1,300 staff members at the Navy’s largest shore training command. Her responsibilities include assisting with approximately 4,200 annual actions, including performance evaluations, awards, correspondence, and official directives.



“Administrative accuracy matters more than people sometimes realize,” Stevenson explained. “Mistakes can follow a Sailor for years, so working together to reduce errors helps protect their careers and keeps the command mission-ready.”



Her sustained performance and professionalism recently earned Stevenson recognition as Recruit Training Command’s Junior Sailor of the Year. The award recognizes a Sailor who exemplifies Navy core values through consistent excellence, leadership, self-improvement, and outstanding military bearing—standing out among peers.



Stevenson credits much of her mindset and approach to service to the women who raised her.



“My mom, my grandmother, and my older cousin taught me that being kind, humble, and ambitious plants a seed of inspiration for others to follow,” she said. “Life is already challenging enough, so carrying yourself with a positive, modest attitude can really change how someone else experiences their day.”



One of the ongoing challenges of administrative work, Stevenson notes, is knowing when to pause.



“The work never truly ends,” she said. “Finding the balance between pushing forward and not burning yourself out can be difficult. What matters is steady progress and making sure Sailors are taken care of.”



For Stevenson, serving in the Navy is about shared responsibility and purpose.



“To me, serving means showing up for people—the Sailors beside me and the mission we’re all part of,” she said. “Even small efforts contribute to something bigger, and being part of that team is something I’m proud of.”



Looking ahead, Stevenson remains focused on growth and continued service.



“Winning Junior Sailor of the Year was a goal I worked hard toward, and now I’m focused on making petty officer first class so I can have a greater impact on my shipmates,” she said. “In five years, I see myself with a master’s degree, eligible for chief petty officer or officer programs, and continuing this journey with my family beside me.”



Through her dedication, attention to detail, and commitment to consistent excellence, YN2 Trinity Stevenson continues to support RTC’s mission while setting a strong example for Sailors across the fleet.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.