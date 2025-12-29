CENTCOM Forces Remove ISIS Operatives in Syria After Large-Scale Strike

Photo By Sgt. Zachary Ta | U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, provide security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 21, 2025. The unit, operating in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, secured a landing zone to ensure the safe arrival of incoming personnel and visitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Ta) see less | View Image Page

U.S. and partner forces killed or captured nearly 25 ISIS operatives during the days that followed a Dec. 19 large-scale strike in Syria.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partners across Syria killed at least seven ISIS members and captured the remainder during 11 missions conducted Dec. 20-29. The operations also led to the elimination of four ISIS weapons caches.

These recent missions followed the launch of Operation Hawkeye Strike on Dec. 19 when U.S. and Jordanian forces struck over 70 targets with more than 100 precision munitions. The massive strike executed by dozens of fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and artillery destroyed ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites across central Syria.

“We will not relent,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. “We are steadfast in commitment to working with regional partners to root out the ISIS threat posed to U.S. and regional security.”

In 2025, ISIS inspired at least 11 plots or attacks against targets in the United States. In response, U.S. and partner forces in Syria have conducted operations during the last 12 months that resulted in more than 300 terrorists being detained and over 20 killed.

“Continuing to hunt down terrorist operatives, eliminate ISIS networks, and work with partners to prevent an ISIS resurgence makes America, the region, and the world safer,” said Cooper.