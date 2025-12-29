From Homemaker to Storyteller: One Soldier’s Path of Reinvention

Photo By Spc. Sara Lozano | U.S. Army Spc. Sara Lozano of the 1st Infantry Division, poses for a portrait at Fort Riley, Kansas, Dec. 29, 2025. Lozano posed for a picture as part of portrait photography training. see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, Kan. — I am a U.S. Army specialist assigned as a social media liaison with the 1st Infantry Division. Eleven years ago, I never imagined that my life would move from being a stay-at-home military spouse to becoming a key voice within the Big Red One’s public affairs team. Yet that transition became a part of the journey I have taken, one defined by challenge, setbacks and rediscovery.

For more than a decade, my life revolved around supporting my former spouse and raising our children. Over time, that role began to feel like it took up every part of my life, leaving little room to understand who I was outside of motherhood. Eventually, a growing disconnect formed between who I had been and who I wanted to become, fading away the old sense of purpose I once felt.

After years of placing my family first, the desire for something that belonged solely to me became impossible to ignore. I wanted a challenge, something that would push me beyond the role I had always known and allow me to grow in new ways. That desire led me to enlist in the Army with the goal of becoming a nurse.

The path forward did not unfold as I planned. Setbacks during Advanced Individual Training resulted in my reclassification as a petroleum supply specialist. Introducing me to a reality I never anticipated and in return that transition forced me to confront uncertainty and left me questioning where I truly fit within the Army.

I had poured my heart into long nights of studying, skipping meals and sleep. Pushing myself beyond what I believed were my limits. Despite that dedication, I had to face the harsh truth that my dream of becoming a nurse was slipping away. In that lowest moment, I felt like I had nothing left to give, as if every sacrifice had been made in vain.

That time marked a period of deep disappointment. Months of planning disappeared, replaced by uncertainty and a role determined by the needs of the Army rather than my own ambitions. With little control over what came next, the only decision left was how to respond. Moving forward became my focus, learning from the experience and finding strength to adapt.

In the days that followed, allowing space to process the loss was necessary. With two children depending on me and a commitment made, I embraced the reality in front of me, even though it wasn’t the one I had chosen.

While I was settling into my role as a fueler at Fort Riley, I had the opportunity to interview for a position in the 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs Office. With no background in public affairs and little time to prepare, I approached that interview with the same determination that carried me through all the earlier challenges. I knew that I just had to show my potential, not perfection.

That mindset carried me through into a role I had not anticipated. Stepping into public affairs marked the beginning of a renewed sense of purpose. Although I hadn’t shared my own journey widely before, I discovered that amplifying the voices of fellow soldiers and helping them tell their stories was incredibly fulfilling.

Today, I balance the responsibilities of being a Soldier, a mother, and a student. I see my story as just one chapter in a long journey of reinvention. My experience is a testament to the fact that even when life takes unexpected turns, it’s possible to find new paths and continue moving forward.

I have learned that it’s not about the clothes you wear or the title you hold, but about the resilience you bring to each new challenge. I found myself, not as a soldier, a mother or as a student, but most importantly as me.

-30-