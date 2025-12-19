Maine Army National Guard Hosts Annual Leadership Symposium (2025) Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Maine Army National Guard (MEARNG) held its annual Leadership Conference on Dec. 6, 2025, bringing together leaders from across the state for strategic guidance, operational updates, and professional development.



“My vision was to focus on the why,” said Brig. Gen. William Dionne, Land Component Command for the MEARNG. “With all the noise that’s out there in society today, I thought it important to bring focus back on the Why we do what we do and specifically on a Homeland Defense theme, which is at the heart of the Guard’s unique mission set and capabilities.”



Command teams at all levels, along with senior leaders eligible to attend Senior Service College, and members of the Maine Air National Guard, attended the conference, which included opening remarks from state leadership and a keynote address from Professor Bruce Tussing, Director of the Homeland Defense and Security Issues Group at the U.S. Army War College’s Center for Strategic Leadership. Tussing’s presentation focused on national-level trends in homeland defense and civil support.



“Deliberate partnerships in constructing and exercising plans and strategies will be necessary,” said Tussing, who focused on complex catastrophes and planning considerations for their prevention and response.



Tussing, a former Marine Corps officer with nearly 25 years of service, has contributed to multiple Defense Science Boards, Department of Homeland Security advisory councils, and major strategic studies shaping federal preparedness policy. His remarks emphasized how critical collaboration between state National Guards and civilian emergency management agencies is in disaster response.



“We have to bring together a set of partnerships like never before between civil and military, public and private sectors, and the private sector includes state, local, and tribal partners,” he said. “A whole of nation threat requires a whole of nation solution.”



After Tussing’s presentation, leaders had an opportunity for a direct question and answer session with Dionne. This was particularly important for Dionne, having members speak their mind and ask tough questions to promote personal and professional growth as individuals, as well as growth as an organization.



“Comradery and focus are key elements that separates healthy professional organizations and just a group of people,” said Dionne. “I believe you must emulate publicly that you are willing to take criticism and answer questions honestly, so Soldiers feel comfortable with professional discourse.”



The insights and collaboration fostered during this year’s Leadership Conference will help ensure individuals and the organization remain ready, responsive, and resilient.



“It is about personal resiliency and a love in one’s purpose, and that only you can decide if you are going to let circumstances stand in your way,” said Dionne. “One can’t control how people around them act toward them, but they can control how they respond.”