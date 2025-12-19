WPAFB stops time in 2025 Your browser does not support the audio element.

The leadership of Wright-Patterson AFB’s 88th Air Base Wing paused December 16 to stop time, if only for a moment, by burying a 2025 time capsule at the Wing headquarters. The ceremony provided the opportunity for attendees to consider the state of the base in 2025, reflect on the past 25 years, and consider what 2050 may hold when it is scheduled to be opened.



“Earlier this year we opened a time capsule from the year 1999,” said Col Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing commander, referring to the May 2025 unveiling at Air Force Life Cycle Management Headquarters. Reflecting on the contents of that capsule he noted the changes from 25 years ago, including emerging democracies, global partnerships, as well as 1999 chart toppers Destiny’s Child and NSYNC. “They had no idea what the future was going to hold, just like we probably have very little idea what 2050 will hold,” Richards continued.



The time capsule contains more than 40 items representing the diverse missions and contributions of each Group-level command and Wing Staff Agency within the 88th ABW. The artifacts offer a glimpse into the strategic priorities of the base, technological advancements, and daily life in 2025.



The items are as diverse as the Wing’s missions and include:

• Organizational charts

• Unit patches and coins

• The final print copy of the base newspaper The Skywrighter

• A baby’s onesie representing the official closure of the Labor and Delivery unit at the base hospital

• An Oktoberfest mug from the 88th Force Support Squadron annual event – highlighting the importance of community events and morale, and representing the efforts to build a strong community and support the well-being of our airmen and their families

• A commemorative GIS marker establishing a GIS monument at the time capsule site to serve as both a symbolic marker and a geospatial reference point, permanently tied to the installation’s GeoBase system.

• A copy of the 88th Air Base Wing Strategic Plan



In a letter to future commanders and airmen, Col. Richards shared personal insights and a few predictions about the future. While only time will tell if they come to pass, his predictions ranged from serious considerations to light-hearted musings, such as speculations on the future performance of Ohio's sports teams.



“Whatever the mission partners look like, whoever is here, whatever our Air and Space Force is doing, whatever the nation is doing, the 88th Air Base Wing will be here in support, doing what we have always done which is be that backbone of a key contributor to the nation’s defense in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” said Richards.



The command hopes this time capsule will help future airmen learn about our lives, values, and challenges in 2025, and how Wright-Patterson Air Force Base contributed to the era.