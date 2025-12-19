Large-Scale Exercises Explained

Across dozens of locations, thousands of miles and every major domain, the Department of the Air Force launched a synchronized set of large-scale exercises in 2025. The Department-Level Exercise (DLE) is more than a training opportunity; they are a strategic readiness campaign.



Leaders want to know whether Airman and Guardians can operate at scale, under pressure and with little warning, just as they would need to in a high-end, contested environment.



The DLE series does not simulate ideal conditions. It’s designed to stress-test the Air Force and Space Force, replicating the complexity, friction and urgency of modern warfighting. DLE includes months of planning, synchronized execution and real-time assessment.



Planning began more than a year in advance. Major commands, headquarters staff, joint teammates and allies aligned previously independent exercises under one framework. Tabletop exercises, wargaming and deliberate design helped identify gaps, prepare participants and synchronize force presentation.



“My approach starts with clarity of purpose,” said Lt. Col. Alex Rich, 57th Wing operations and exercise director. “We ask ourselves: what warfighting skills do we need to sharpen, and how can we create conditions that force Airmen to lead, adapt and problem-solve under pressure? That drives everything we build. We’re not just running a training event—we’re designing a high-end, contested environment that prepares Airmen to execute Agile Combat Employment (ACE) in the most demanding scenarios. It’s about developing leaders and warfighters who are ready for what’s next.”



Wargaming played a key role in stress-testing assumptions and helping leaders explore challenges before they happened.



“The fight in the Pacific is the fight to the fight,” said Ronnie Betts, wargaming specialist at the Air Force Wargaming Institute. “Logistics is hard, especially going in that tyranny of distance.”



That mindset helped planners simulate the complexity and friction of contested operations.



When the DLE series kicked off, it marked a shift from theory to test. Thousands of personnel across multiple domains and commands operated in dispersed, resource-constrained environments designed to mimic the chaos of conflict.



ACE was a central feature of these operations. Wings deployed rapidly, stood up forward locations with limited support and executed missions under conditions designed to replicate the uncertainty of conflict.



“During the employment phase of the DLE series, we anticipated a dynamic operational environment that would challenge our adaptability, coordination and mission command principles—and that’s exactly what unfolded,” said Lt. Col. Edward Silva, C-17 Mission Generation Force Element commander for the DLE 2025 and 21st Airlift Squadron commander. “Our team seamlessly integrated with the 36th Wing to establish force bed down and actively partnered with our international allies to align on shared objectives.”



Exercises were deliberately built to integrate specialties and stress decision-making. Airmen were challenged to improvise, communicate and execute under conditions that evolve in real time.



Master Sgt. James Johnson, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron operations flight chief described the tests of agility and communication. “Who do I need to communicate with, how does my crew get out to the aircraft, how do we get to our patients, and do they have everything they need to be set up for success,” Johnson said. “I find that missions happen much easier as you build relationships with the different units and agencies on the left and the right-hand side to get the mission to happen and execute properly. One of those relationships is good communication and being flexible.”



Real-time feedback and structured debriefs helped transform action into learning. Lessons were documented across echelons, allowing insights from Airmen to inform future training and strategy development.



“Exercises tell us how you train is how you’re going to fight,” said Allen Moore, program manager for Air Force Lessons Learned. “Because if you didn’t train to do it, you’re not going to do it, especially out of the gate.”



Integrating assessment into every phase of planning, execution and recovery ensures the DLE series remains adaptive. As scenarios unfolded, operators adjusted. As lessons emerged, doctrine emerged.



“Resolute Space sends a clear message: Guardians are prepared to fight and win in space shoulder to shoulder with our joint and allied partners,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. “By training at this unprecedented scale, we’re sharpening warfighter instincts, strengthening combat credibility and proving our commitment to deliver peace through strength in the face of any challenge.”



The DLE series is not about perfecting plans. It’s about preparing people through friction, uncertainty and complexity, for a future fight that will demand speed, initiative and trust.



As the DLE series continues, planners continue to adjust scenarios, Airmen continue to adapt, and assessment teams continue to gather lessons and feed them directly into future exercises and doctrine.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2025 Date Posted: 12.29.2025