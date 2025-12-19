GEN Brunson CFC Policy Forum Transcript Your browser does not support the audio element.

GEN Brunson

I might look a little bit different today because I just got back off of a cruise through the Hawaiian Islands. So, I don't know if you can tell [if] I got a tan or not. But that's what you're looking at right now is a face that's been in the sun for many, many days. But it's great to be back here. And as I was sitting here listening to the speakers and all their congratulatory remarks, I was struck by the fact that in this room, what we all share together are things that don't have to be translated. That's a love for Korea, a love for the Korean people, and a love for Korean history. And I see myself as the guarantor of all those things, as a CFC commander, as a UNC commander, and as a commander of U.S. Forces Korea. that will never have to be translated. Whether that be now, in my first year, which I just completed, or at the time when we meet again on the 4th, when I'll be preparing to change for me, when we come back here for the 4th such meeting like this. But what's most important is not only the conversations and the words spoken today, but the things that we do at the conclusion of a meeting like this.



GEN Brunson

Are we changed? Are we different? Do we think, talk, and act differently at that time? Or are we as we were when we first met? We've got to continue to change and develop as we go forward. Distinguished guests, leaders, policy experts, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for the opportunity to join. such an experienced group of strategists today. National Assemblyman, you, thank you, sir, for your presence here today. It means more than you know that you would take the time to address this spot. It's always energizing to be with people who think deeply about the future of this region and the responsibilities that we share in shaping it We meet at a time when the security environment across the Indo-Pacific is more complicated than anything we ever seen. The pressures created by major power competition, the rapid evolution of advanced technologies, gray zone coercion, and expanding cyber capabilities all overlap in ways that make our work harder and indeed more urgent.



GEN Brunson

The recently published U.S. National Security Strategy reflects this reality by emphasizing the decisive importance of not only this region, but of Korea herself, and the vital role that capable, like-minded partners play in keeping the Indo-Pacific stable and predictable. And within that context, Korea is not simply responding to threats on the peninsula. Korea sits at the crossroads of broader regional dynamics that shape the balance of power across Northeast Asia. This peninsula's geography, the sophistication of the ROK military, and the maturity of our combined command structures give this country strategic weight, the likes of which stretch far beyond our borders. When we talk about credible deterrence or maintaining stability across the region, the choices made in Seoul echo much farther than many recognize.



GEN Brunson

This matters even more because of the DPRK which we face today. Pyongyang has formally rejected peaceful unification, rewritten its constitution to designate the South as its primary foe, and dismantled symbols of inter-Korean dialogue. And at the same time, its deepening military partnership with Russia, such as exchanging munitions for advanced technologies, risk accelerating its missile and nuclear programs in dangerous ways, add to that increasingly aggressive cyber posture, and you see a regime that has made a long-term strategic decision, not a temporary bargaining play. This is why posture on the peninsula cannot be viewed as a legacy commitment; the threat itself is also modernizing.



GEN Brunson

In response alliance modernization has to be more than just a slogan Across UNC, CFC, and USFK, we're approaching scenarios here as complex, multi-domain problems that require faster decision making and tighter integration. Our governments have reaffirmed the clarity of the nuclear deterrence framework, and together we are exercising in ways that treat these challenges with the realism that they deserve. At the same time, the steady improvement of practical cooperation with Japan, such as real-time missile warning data and more routine trilateral training, adds resilience and complicates any adversary's planning.



GEN Brunson

We should also recognize the growing relevance of the United Nations Command. Far from being a historical remnant, UNC provides a living framework for multinational support. Recent contributions from partners such as New Zealand, alongside public statements from countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany, condemning DPRK-Russia cooperation show that the community committed to stability on this peninsula is broad and active.



GEN Brunson

This is a unique asset and one that strengthens deterrence when it is integrated thoughtfully into all our planning. Crises in Northeast Asia can unfold quickly. And the strategic choices made by the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and our regional partners inevitably influence whether the region trends toward either conflict or stability. In that environment, Korea's role is central. Its capabilities, geography, and readiness make it a core anchor of any effort to preserve peace in Northeast Asia. That influence is already being felt today.



GEN Brunson

As we look forward, the task for all of us is to continue approaching this alliance and its modernization as a dynamic evolving process one that reflects the region, we live in not the region we once imagined. Korea has the capacity, the experience, and the strategic position to shape the Indo-Pacific in ways that contribute to long-term stability. And the United States is committed to working alongside you in that effort. We know that the armistice did not end the conflict, that the DPRK has chosen a more confrontational path, and that the alliances and posture built here are more necessary and more valuable than ever.



GEN Brunson

Thank you for your leadership, your expert insights which you'll share during this day, and the service you and your families provide to our nations. Kamsahamnida.



Host

Thank you very much, General Xavier.