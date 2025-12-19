CFAS Conducts Joint Firefighting Drill with Sasebo City Fire Department

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 8, 2025)—Firefighters from Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo and the Sasebo City Fire Department conducted a joint training high-rise structural firefighting drill inside Kiku Tower at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Hario Housing Area in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 8, 2025.

During the drill, both departments demonstrated their capabilities in incident command, rescue operations, and coordinated firefighting tactics.

“During a simulated large working fire, crews operated under a fully involved high-rise apartment fire scenario,” said CNRJ Sasebo Fire Chief Mark Wampler. “As part of the established mutual aid agreement, CFAS Fire and Emergency Services requested support from the Sasebo City Fire Department, adding an additional ladder truck to reinforce the incident commander's operational objectives.”

Wampler added the training evolution also emphasized aerial operations and command-level decision making in a complex firefighting environment.

“Ladder 12-2 from Hario and Ladder 8-3 from main base operated alongside Sasebo City resources, marking the first high-rise structural drill to integrate three ladder trucks,” said Wampler.

Overall, the drill aimed to enhance emergency response efficiency during real-world scenarios with a primary focus on interagency coordination, highlighting the importance of joint preparedness efforts to safeguard the community.

“Working together helps keep our community safe,” said Wampler. “This vital collaboration strengthened our interoperability, ensuring seamless coordination of incident command, rescue operations, firefighting, ventilation, and water supply during high-rise emergencies with our mutual aid partners at the Sasebo City Fire Department.”

Following the completion of the exercise, personnel concluded the training with a review of best practices and discussed opportunities for future training.

“The drill was highly successful and demonstrated each agency's ability to work together to effectively rescue multiple victims from a high-rise apartment fire and bring the incident under control through coordinated firefighting operations,” Wampler added.

These successful drills not only enhance the efficiency of emergency response services, they can also serve as an opportunity to put residents at ease.

“It’s reassuring to know that the installation and local fire department regularly do these drills to ensure the safety of the community,” said Hario resident Kristen Marin.

For more than 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community.