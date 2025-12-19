Emory S. Land Holds Change of Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 19, 2025) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducted a change of command ceremony aboard the ship while in its homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam.

Capt. Brian Rhoades from Tulsa, Okla., relieved Capt. Kenneth Holland, born in Denver, Colorado and now calls Tulsa, Okla. home, as Emory S. Land’s commanding officer during the ceremony.

Holland spoke about the importance of the submarine tender and its vital role in sustaining undersea operations. “Submarine tenders are the backbone of sustained undersea operations,” said Holland, and “the success of every mission rests on the dedication, resilience, and expertise of the Sailors and Civil Service Mariners who serve aboard them.”

Under Holland’s leadership from Nov. 2024 to Dec. 2025, Emory S. Land visited six ports in the second half of the ship’s 2024-2025 deployment in support of U.S. 7th Fleet. In April 2025, his crew completed the deployment, returning to homeport, and served as the Lead Tender from May 2025 through his departure.

In submarine weapon systems, his crew worked on 216 torpedoes, 36 training torpedoes, 14 Harpoon missiles, six Capsule Launch System Tomahawk missiles, and two AURES simulator systems, supplying five homeported and multiple deployed submarines.

In maintenance and repair, Emory S. Land completed more than 434 Automated Work Requests (AWR), totaling 22,187 production work-hours, during five continuous maintenance availabilities (CMAV), six voyage repair periods, and support for three surface ships in U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet.

Under his leadership, the Medical Department provided urgent dental treatment to 31 Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN-783), enabling them to achieve and maintain 100% crew deployability.

Under Holland’s command, Legal/Public Affairs department supported Congressional Delegate visits and tours in support of Guam 2025 initiative and arranged 18 high visibility ship tours with 270 distinguished visitors, directly improving relations with foreign allies. Religious Ministries department organized and led 15 Community Relations events with 300 volunteers, totaling 850 service-hours, building goodwill with host nations while deployed.

During his tenure, the ship was also recognized and awarded Chief of Navy Operations Afloat Safety Award for Navy fiscal year 2024 and the Battle “E.” for achievements during calendar year 2024.

Holland will be transitioning to serve at Commander, Navy Personnel Command, located in Millington, Tenn.

Capt. Neil Steinhagen, Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

Steinhagen acknowledged Holland’s nearly four decades of naval service and highlighted the crew’s accomplishments under Holland’s leadership: “Through demanding schedules, complex repairs, and unrelenting operational tempo, this crew delivered results that directly strengthened the submarine force across the Western Pacific." Of the relieving CO, Capt. Rhoades, Steinhagen said: “[Rhoades] is happiest at sea, leading sailors, solving problems, and embracing the responsibility that comes with command.”

Rhoades arrives to Emory S. Land from Submarine Learning Facility located in Norfolk, Va., where he most recently served as commanding officer. Rhoades previously served as executive officer for the Virginia-Class Fast-Attack Submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) Pre-Commissioning Unit.

“The crew sustains the undersea force forward, ensuring our submarines remain ready, lethal, and able to answer the nation’s call any time, in any waters,” said Rhoades. “Our mission is not just maintenance; it is deterrence, warfighting readiness, and peace through strength.”

Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as Los Angeles-class attack submarines and a Virginia-class attack submarine. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements.

