Ceremonial M17 Pistols Honor Tomb Guard Sentinels

JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON-HALL — Silence at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is deliberate, symbolic and unwavering. On Oct. 11, 2018, that tradition was reinforced when firearms manufacturer SIG SAUER presented four custom P320 M17 9mm pistols to the Tomb Guard Sentinels of the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard).

The presentation marked the official replacement of the Beretta M9 pistols that had stood watch at the Tomb for more than 11,000 days. First carried by Tomb Guard Sentinels on Feb. 17, 1988, the presentation-grade M9s were commissioned after Beretta patriarch Giuseppe Beretta witnessed the Changing of the Guard and remarked, “We have to do something better for these men.” After decades of service marked by countless guard changes and wreath-laying ceremonies, the Beretta M9 was retired and preserved in the collection of the National Museum of the United States Army.

The M17 pistols now accompany the sentinels as they guard one of the nation’s most sacred shrines and are named Silence, Respect, Dignity and Perseverance, values central to the mission of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Each ceremonial pistol features distinctive elements, including wood grip inserts, a stainless-steel slide, a custom 21-round magazine, a front night sight and a removable rear plate, making them a significant part of the Tomb’s history.

The custom wood grips are made from wood recovered from the USS Olympia, the ship that returned the World War I Unknown Soldier, selected by Sgt. Edward F. Younger in Chalons-Sur Marne, France, to the United States in November 1921. The grips also feature the crest of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge and the 4th Battalion, 3d Infantry Regiment crest. The USS Olympia was decommissioned in 1922 and is currently preserved at the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia.

Each pistol carries one of the four names engraved on the dust cover. Dignity and Perseverance reflect Line 5 of the Sentinel’s Creed, while Silence and Respect represent the request made to visitors when visiting the Tomb of the Unknown, and during the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

The Roman numerals XXI cocking serrations are engraved on each slide, symbolizing the 21 steps taken by Tomb Guard Sentinels while guarding the Tomb. The numerals also reference the 21-gun salute, a military honor dating back to the 14th century that is rendered today for heads of state and during major U.S. observances such as Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and presidential funerals.

The rear sight plate bears an engraved impression of the three Greek figures depicted on the east panel of the Tomb: Peace holding a dove, Victory holding a palm branch, and Valor holding a sword. Victory stands between peace and valor to reward the devotion and sacrifice that went with courage to make the cause of righteousness triumphant.

The pistol sights are filled with a glass insert made from marble dust collected from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The dust was collected by sentinels on duty during the disinterment of the Vietnam Unknown on May 14, 1998. DNA testing later identified the remains as U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael J. Blassie. The crypt remains vacant, bearing the inscription: “Honoring and Keeping Faith with America’s Missing Servicemen, 1958–1975.”

The 21-round magazines feature an aluminum base plate engraved with the names of the Greek figures featured on the Tomb of the Unknown - Peace, Victory, and Valor - and include a name plate on the bottom of the magazine engraved with the Tomb Sentinel badge number.

The pistols are serialized with identifiers significant to The Old Guard. “LS” references Line 6 of the Sentinel’s Creed, “My standard will remain perfection.” “02JUL37” commemorates the posting of the first 24-hour guard at the Tomb on July 2, 1937. The number “21” again represents both the sentinels’ steps and the 21-gun salute. The four serial numbers are: LS02JUL37A21 (Silence), LS02JUL37B21 (Respect), LS02JUL37C21 (Dignity) and LS02JUL37D21 (Perseverance).

The pistol named Respect also contains a discreet internal engraving honoring Master Sgt. Jared Van Aalst, a Delta Force operator killed in action in 2009 and laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Van Aalst served with distinction in the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment; the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit; as NCOIC of Sniper School; and with 1st SFOD-D, completing multiple combat deployments. Members of the team who built the pistols included the engraving of Van Aalst’s name as a quiet tribute to a fallen teammate they served alongside and deeply respected.