NATO Secretary General and Allied Defense Leaders Visit Bemowo Piskie Training Area

Bemowo Piskie, Poland — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte with Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence John Healey thank troops of Allied nations for their continued service during the holiday season at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Dec. 18, 2025. NATO SecGen Rutte spoke frankly of the Alliance’s commitment to NATO’s collective defense during a press conference later that day. “As a defensive alliance, we are ready to deter and defend from the Black Sea to the High North and beyond, " he continued saying, “Bottom line, NATO stands united and ready to deter aggression and defend our freedom and security,” he said. The leaders met with Lt. Gen. Dariusz Parylak, commander of Multinational Corps- Northeast and Maj. Gen. Jarosław Gromadziński, commander of Multinational Division-Northeast with representatives from the U.S. Army V Corps to discuss regional security, readiness, and ongoing multinational operations. A significant focus of the visit centered on the service members stationed at Bemowo Piskie, and other locations in Poland during the holiday season. Senior NATO and Allied leaders took time to speak directly with Soldiers, expressing their appreciation and thanking them for their professionalism, sacrifice, and continued readiness while deployed away from home in support of the Alliance. “We were here to thank the service members who serve as part of NATO’s Forward Land Forces…,” Rutte made sure to acknowledge the day-to-day missions of those serving, saying, “Many of them would spend the holiday period away from their families, standing watch, keeping us all safe, and enhancing deterrence and defense along NATO’s eastern flank." The visit underscored the importance of allied unity and interoperability in maintaining deterrence and readiness amid evolving security challenges. NATO’s persistent forward presence in Poland and across the eastern flank remained a cornerstone of collective defense and reassurance for Allied nations. Forward Land Forces units, including U.S. and allied elements , operated in coordination with the Polish Armed Forces and NATO partners to sustain combat-credible readiness, strengthen multinational integration, and demonstrate collective resolve. (U.S. Army article and photos by Sgt. Eric Allen)